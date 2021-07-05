Couple who met at age 12 Still Together After 18 Years; Share then & now Photos

An amazing couple has shared old and new photos that show they have been together for 18 years

A handsome man and his beautiful partner have revealed that they are still together after nearly two decades, having met each other at the tender age of 12.

Sharing a post on their social media handle @familykabs, it was indicated that the duo has been together for 18 years and are still very much enamoured of each other.

They also lent credence to the story after adding four pictures, two showing them being loved up many years ago, and two revealing their current looks.

@norlenemm replying to @FamilyKabs said:

How come i never met no gents when i was 12 where was i!!!

@sblmotoka commented:

Can you imagine, and this beautiful relationship would have never happened.

@Cassie_Chidiogo indicated:

This true love thing really works for some people... Congratulations

@animal_mom mentioned:

Thank you for sharing your love with us. It is so needed, especially now. Your family shares the place in my heart where I keep the Stevie Wonder song "Love's In Need Of Love Today" it's a deep and warm place. God Bless You

In another similar story, two lovebirds who have known each other since they were kids have finally got engaged and are getting set to walk down the aisle.

A young lady simply identified as Nimi expressed gratitude to God for the journey so far, adding that it can only be him.

An adorable throwback photo of the couple was shared online in which they held hands as kids and posed in front of the camera.

