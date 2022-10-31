An unhappy Ghanaian woman has recently opened up about her backup plans amid the hard economic times

In an interview, she boldly revealed that she might marry multiple men to afford getting extra money

She explained that the increase in fuel prices has made it difficult for her fisherman husband to make profit from his trade

A frustrated Ghanaian woman has recently opened up about how the current economic state in Ghana has affected her and what she plans to do about it.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Connect 97.1FM had the woman recounting that the excessive increase in fuel prices has made it impossible for her husbands and the partners of her friends who are all fishermen to go about their businesses because they keep making loses.

She shared that the increased prices have caused their partners to travel to Ivory Coast for jobs leaving the women to fend for themselves.

The unhappy woman revealed that if nothing is done about the situation, she plans to marry three other men, so she gets an extra chop mother from each of them.

The video got many talking online. At the time of this publication, over 45,000 views, 348 reactions and 93 comments have been racked up

My wife left as I became financially weak but promised to return if things get better - Man

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man found himself in a dilemma after his wife decided to pack out of their matrimonial home until his financial situation gets much better.

The man, whose name has not been disclosed, recounted his interesting but sad love story in a letter to popular relationship talk show, Sister Sister, on CitiTV and CitiFM.

According to the heartbroken husband, hem and his wife, who works as a banker, have been married for six years and have two children so far.

In their third year of marriage, the man's business collapsed and it became increasingly difficult to feed the family, which caused his wife's attitude to change dramatically. She would call him all sorts of names, including 'good-for-nothing' and also started cheating on him unapologetically.

