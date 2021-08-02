A man has anonymously taken to social media to express his displeasure with his church

This was after being told he isn't a church member for the fact that he does not pay tithe

The church refused to officiate his wedding because he is not a qualified member

A man has anonymously taken to Facebook to share an incident he encountered with his church.

The unknown man shared his displeasure via a page called Manokekame, calling out his church leadership after they asked him to make full payment for all outstanding tithes before his marriage would be officiated by the church.

He narrated that after having his traditional wedding, he met with his church officials to discuss arrangements for his white wedding.

According to what the post stated, the church confirmed from him if he is a committed tithe payer to which he answered, no.

This was followed by the church official stating sternly that he is not a church member.

Still narrating, he added that they weren't to see his lady's pastor and they were asked to run a series of lab tests.

He further said they were asked to fill a marriage questionnaire which according to him, he found some of the questions preposterous.

Many who saw this post shared their opinions on it.

A few are listed below;

Eva Addai replied;

If the pastor is saying you're not a church member, gather both families and go your somewhere

Gama Welbeck Nartey commented;

The church has nothing to do wit marriage, without the church u can marry paaaa but our ladies dea it difficult convincing dem even our parents cruaa hmmmm

Nana Kwame Abrokwaa commented;

It is never written anywhere that you should do you marriage ceremony in the church or to do white wedding... Forget about all these pastors. Just gather some of family members from bothe sides, and some of you friends, that's all your done marrying.

Eva Nana-Yaa Tetteh said;

I have been a member of Assemblies of God church since childhood. This is new to me. I suggest you do court wedding. Some of these pastors are just greedy.

From Laga Aba;

Get the Church that will understand marriage not money conscious pastors.

