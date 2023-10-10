A viral video depicts a young sunglasses vendor passionately praying over his merchandise before starting his work under the hot sun

The man, known as Louis, later revealed in an interview with TikTok user _billybackup that he didn't know his parents and has been independently hustling to survive

Despite facing adversity, Louis finds strength in dedicating his business to God, inspiring widespread admiration and support online

A touching video of a young man, who makes a living by selling sunglasses under the scorching sun, has captivated the hearts of many netizens.

In the video, he can be seen fervently praying over his merchandise before starting his vending. The emotional footage quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention.

Following the video's viral spread, the man, who goes by the name Louis, was interviewed by TikTok user _billybackup.

A young man prays over his goods in an emotional video Photo credit: @_billybackup

During the interview, Louis shed light on the inspiration behind his heartfelt prayers.

He revealed that he faced a challenging upbringing, having grown up without knowing his parents. Louis says he has been hustling and striving to make a living on his own.

In the face of adversity, Louis has found solace and strength in dedicating his business to God's care through his pre-vending prayers.

Louis' unwavering commitment to his hustle and his deep faith has resonated with many, inspiring admiration and support from people who have been moved by his story.

August signature ✂️ commented:

This had me in tears…may God come through for everyone that puts their trust in him.

ExcelA33 ❤️ stated:

father please remember what you told us, you told us that you will bless the work of our hands, father your word is yes and Amen

Chris Empire (Odogwu) mentioned:

Plz if anyone can locate this guy. Give me his contact let me give him my little support. For the lord who’s word never changes has asked me to do so

Watch the video below:

