The Ghana Police Service recently released a press statement refuting claims by two social media accounts about the whereabouts of Salifu Amoako's son

The Police Service indicated that the accounts were misinforming the public and that they were investigating to determine the individuals behind them

One of the users has released a video commenting on the statement from the police service

A Ghanaian lady wanted by the Ghana Police Service for making claims about Bishop Salifu Amoako's son has spoken after the police released a statement.

The young lady earlier made a video indicating that Bishop Salifu Amoako's son was not in police custody at the Osu Correctional Centre.

However, the police refuted the claims in a press statement, insisting that the renowned preacher's son was in custody.

The police also indicated that they had initiated investigations to determine the individuals behind the young lady's account and another X account which made similar claims.

In the latest development, the young lady has released a video apologising for her remarks. She noted that she failed to do her checks properly was led on another social media account.

"So, Ghana Police, I'm deeply sorry," she said in her apology.

Netizens react Ghanaian lady's video

Netizens who saw the Ghanaian lady's apology video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section of the post.

@Dolphin wrote:

"I’m going to Trouble Carlos page."

@Fan of mcbliss wrote:

"Ghana Police have posted you on Whatsapp status."

@Charles Whitehokings wrote:

"Wo pre too much."

@Bartholomew Junior wrote:

"they will spend enough time to spoil your reputation, but when it's time to apologize, they say it in few seconds."

@Queenellen wrote:

"Obi asem baa susu kaa, na wo nso wony3 correct biaa saaa wai."

@Cosmotech_Solutions wrote:

"Madam just disclose your location or report yourself to the police station, since red alert has already been issued. It doesn’t work with just apology, you broke the law face the consequences."

Salifu Amoako's son's details cannot be published

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the juvenile court in Accra has barred the media from publishing the details of Bishop Salifu Amoako's son.

The court justified their directive to media houses and content creators with a claim that the 16-year-old boy was a minor.

