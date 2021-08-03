There was drama at the premises of Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Delta state as a man-made it rain

In a video making the rounds, students gathered at the foot of the building as they tried to catch the flying notes

The video has sent social media into a mixed frenzy with many slamming the lavish showcase of wealth

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

In what has been met with surprise from social media users, money rained on students of Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Delta.

This is thanks to a young man who sprayed cash from the balcony of one of the university buildings.

Students scampered to lay hands on the notes Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

In a viral footage shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, it was a free for all struggle by the students on the ground as they struggled to catch every flying note they could.

The students seemed not to care for onlookers who watched them atop balconies.

Without a careful look, one would assume the heavens rained money as the 'generous' sprayer seemed to also have good throwing skills.

It wasn't however stated the occasion that called for the cash spraying.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@sis.ekwutos reacted:

"Omo! Make this people reach my school na..Na Ghana must go I take pack money go my lodge,i go go buy one bag of garri and sugar straight before Efcc come with their wahala."

@iteegoigbo commented:

"My friend graduated from this school. Uncle is now a cashier in UBA bank. He no see oil work do."

@miss_social20 said:

"Sapa dey... So pls leave them, my brother abeg pick it, so that u go fit chop.. U need food and strength to be the leader of tomorrow."

@ziggys_kiddies remarked:

"Real manner. Who's spraying that money??? Efcc will soon come for you."

@babajideedges1 thought:

"But wait! How Buhari won take believe us say country hard like this ehn?"

Sky 'rains' cash on university students

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the sky 'rained' money on Nigerian students as they marked their graduation in style.

In the trending video, a student in a green cloth and a bag strapped across his shoulder could be seen throwing money in the air.

He created a big environment of frenzy as his colleagues called his name and hailed him to high heavens.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen