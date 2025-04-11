Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour has accused the NDC branch chairman of Island City of attempting to confiscate his land

Opambour expressed displeasure over the alleged move and warned Mr Solomon Jabari to stay away from the land

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed relations as some laughed over the footage, while others sympathised with the preacher

Popular Ghanaian prophet based in Kumasi, Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, has lashed out at the NDC branch chairman for Island City, a town in the Ashanti Region, over his alleged attempt to take over a land belonging to him.

In a video, which has since gone viral, the preacher popularly known as the Nation's Prophet expressed displeasure over the alleged attempt to confiscate his land and warned Reuben Solomon Jabari to stay away from his property.

Prophet Opambour categorically stated that the land belonged to him, and accused the NDC branch chairman of trying to use his political influence to take what does not belong to him.

Opambour told the NDC chairman in a video that any attempt at forcibly taking the land due to his affiliation with the ruling party would be foiled since he (Opambour) actively campaigned for the NDC.

"You claim you are an NDC member, where were you when we were campaigning for President Mahama?" Opambour fumed in the video.

Opambour further warned chiefs and traditional authorities to stay away from the land or incur his wrath.

Where is the land under dispute?

The land under dispute is a two-plot piece of land located at Ahenema Kokoben in the Kumasi. According to Solomon Jabari, the land was initially leased out to Prophet Opambour, however, he legally acquired it from traditional authorities about two years ago.

Speaking to Metro TV, Solomon Jabari stated that he had the legal documentation to prove that he was the owner of the land.

“He tricked the chiefs into believing his land papers were missing, so they reissued new ones to him. Opambour wants to use clandestine means, his church, and popularity to intimidate and cheat people - but I will not be intimidated,” Solomon said.

Solomon further stated that some chiefs have attempted to solve the matter amicably on at least eight occasions, but Opambour has repeatedly declined to appear.

Netizens divided over Opambour's land dispute

@ENGAGING DIVINITY wrote:

"You ppl only think men of God only hear or see spiritually from God before talk, listen very well every “powerful” man of God is a god himself and whatever he says must manifest."

@Daniel Kwarteng wrote:

"Adom George i am not ndc this man disrespected my father on this issue when he was at angel kwasia saa no."

@ASAREINVISIBLE wrote:

"We pray it comes to pass."

@Sethokai500 wrote:

"Opambour is not your mate."

@Apexman1986 wrote:

"So does it mean God never spoke to these pastors but rather they fought against the NPP out of their own selfish interest???"

@Kings Architecture wrote::

"You nor see anything yet."

@VOGUE wrote:

"Osofo your Kingkom is built in Heaven. Why fighting for land?"

