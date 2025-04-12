Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda's handsome son, Jamal Banda, looked dashing in a white ensemble at his funeral

The senior banker has been named as one of the most handsome male celebrities in Ghana after his video surfaced online

Some social media users have commented on Jamal Banda's calm personality as he assisted his mother at the funeral in the trending videos

At the recent funeral of Ghanaian business magnate Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda, all eyes were drawn to his son, Jamal Banda, whose striking appearance became a topic of conversation across social media.

The upscale event took place on Friday, April 11, 2025, and was attended by numerous dignitaries and relatives, reflecting the high esteem in which the late Alhaji Banda was held.

Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda's son rocks a stylish outfit at his funeral. Photo credit: @osei_douglas_live.

Jamal Banda made a remarkable impression in an elegant white agbada, a traditional West African attire that emphasizes both style and cultural heritage.

He accessorised his outfit with a distinctive Mobutu hat, exuding sophistication and cultural pride. A notable feature was the designer wristwatch that adorned his wrist, showcasing his appreciation for luxury fashion.

Jamal Banda's polished leather shoes not only complemented his regal ensemble but also set a trend among aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals in the banking industry, inspiring many to elevate their formal wear.

Everything you need to know about Jamal Banda

In his professional capacity, Jamal Banda holds the esteemed position of Head of Treasury at Ghana International Bank PLC, based in the bustling financial hub of London.

With over 15 years of extensive experience, he has developed a deep expertise in global markets, corporate banking, and risk management, specialising in trading, restructuring, and sales.

Throughout his career, he has forged relationships with various governmental and parastatal institutions, focusing particularly on initiatives benefiting Sub-Saharan Africa.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Jamal Banda is a proud Liveryman in the Worshipful Company of Poulters and actively participates as a committee member of the Ward of Cordwainer Club.

He is also a dedicated member of several prestigious organizations, including the Association of Foreign Banks, the Financial Markets Association (ACI), the United Ward Club, and the Guild of Freemen, illustrating his commitment to both his career and community.

Residing in London, where he was born and raised, Jamal has a profound interest in youth development, often engaging in mentorship programs to inspire the next generation.

The video of Jamal Banda at his father's funeral is below:

Pastor prays at Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda's funeral

During the poignant funeral service, an emotional moment was captured on video as a well-known Ghanaian pastor offered heartfelt condolences to the family, praying for unity and strength in the wake of their loss.

The video of a pastor preaching at Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda's funeral is below:

Edwina Banda slays at Alhaji Banda's funeral

Edwina Banda, the grieving wife of Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda, displayed her own strength and grace, changing into a stunning pleated long dress as she graciously welcomed guests throughout the day.

Despite her sorrow, Edwina Banda exuded an air of calmness as she posed for pictures with family and friends, cherishing the memories of her beloved husband.

The video of Edwina Banda welcoming guests at Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda's funeral is below

Edwina Banda rocks stylish sunglasses at Alhaji Banda's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Edwina Banda’s bold fashion choices, showcasing her in a glamorous white glittering gown paired with chic designer high heels.

She further enhanced her look with exquisite jewelry, perfectly coordinated with her much-discussed sunglasses, making a strong fashion statement amidst her grief.

Some social media users have commented on Edwina Banda's stylish look at her late husband's funeral ceremony.

