Sergio Aguero has finally explained the main reason that made him to reject Lionel Messi's iconic number 10 shirt at Barcelona

Barcelona fans are still battling to come to terms with the departure of Lionel Messi who has joined Paris Saint-Germain

Aguero stated clearly that the respect he has for his teammate at Argentina national team made him to reject the shirt

Sergio Aguero who is an Argentine footballer has explained that he rejected to pick Lionel Messi's jersey number 10 at Barcelona because of the respect he has for the now Paris Saint-Germain star.

The former Manchester City striker joined Barcelona with the hopes that he would play with Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp, but the six-time Ballon d'Or winner left for PSG.

Lionel Messi never wanted to leave Barcelona and the Argentine even accepted a paycut for hi to remain at the Nou Camp, but Barcelona's financial issues made it difficult to register him.

Sergio Aguero in action for Spanish giants Barcelona. Photo by David S. Bustamante

Even Sergio Aguero was recently registered by Barcelona as the club's chiefs continue their fight to overcome their financial ordeal.

According to the report on Sportbible, Sergio Aguero stated clearly that he respects Lionel Messi a lot and he will not want to wear his iconic jersey number 10.

Sergio Aguero's reaction

"Refusing to wear the number 10 shirt at Barcelona?" It wasn't that I didn't want to, but it was out of respect for Messi."

Meanwhile, Ansu Fati has agreed to wear the number 10 shirt this season at Barcelona.

The 18-year-old will the number 10 shirt as he follows in the footsteps of the aforementioned Messi as well as Rivaldo and Brazilian star Ronaldinho, among others at the Nou Camp.

Sergio Aguero says Copa America title was important for Messi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how Lionel Messi's Copa America win for Argentina is the most trophy needed for the 33-year-old, according to teammate Sergio Aguero.

The Albiceleste won their first Copa since 1993 and it was Messi's first for his native country after they were twice denied by Chile in the final.

The six-Ballon d'Or winner has been criticized by many having won many trophies for Barcelona and individual accolades.

He has now silenced his critics following an individual display at the Copa, winning the Most Valuable Player and the Golden Boot awards.

