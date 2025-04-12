Ghanaian politician and member of Parliament for Akuapim North, Samuel Awuku, organised a lavish birthday party for her pretty daughter

Honourable Sammy Awuku and his beautiful wife were perfect together in stylish ensembles at the lavish birthday party

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian politician and member of Parliament for Akuapim North, Samuel Awuku's daughter's outfit for her lavish birthday party on April 1

On April 1, 2025, the beautiful daughter of Ghanaian politician and Member of Parliament for Akuapim North, Samuel Awuku, turned ten, captivating all with her exceptional fashion sense.

The birthday celebrant, Yoana Awuku, made a striking fashion statement at her opulent birthday party, wearing a custom-designed ball gown that effortlessly embodied elegance and sophistication.

NPP’s Sammy Awuku’s daughter rocks a stylish gown at her birthday party. photo credit: @mc_mrhollywoode.

Yoana Awuku's gown featured intricate lace detailing and a flowing silhouette that complemented her youthful charm.

Her choice of hairstyle, a long, centre-parted ponytail, paired beautifully with subtle makeup that highlighted her natural beauty, exuding confidence as she posed for photographs.

The young fashionista completed her look with carefully chosen accessories, including sparkling earrings, a delicate necklace, and a shimmering silver bracelet, all of which accentuated her radiant smile and joyful demeanor.

NPP’s Sammy Awuku looks dapper in a suit. Photo credit: @sammyawuku.

Sammy Awuku's daughter rocks makeup on her birthday

Some social media users have commented on Sammy Awuku's daughter's flawless look for her tenth birthday party. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

4evasandy_shero

"Npp men Got eyes ❤️❤️❤️all wifeys are beautiful."

atuahene_multimedia

"Chop the money."

queen.eve87

"Please I would like to know who made her dress."

vickybiamlipsy

"❤️so beautiful."

el_roi2321

"She is a lovely girl❤️❤️❤️."

babynmoma

"Beautiful 😍."

The video of Sammy Awuku's daughter arriving at her lavish birthday party is below:

Sammy Awuku and his wife were spotted together

Honourable Sammy Awuku was joined by his elegant wife, Madame Mary Anane, at their daughter’s birthday bash.

The couple looked picture-perfect, showcasing their love and support for their daughter on this special occasion.

Sammy Awuku, with a background as the Deputy Communications Director and former National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), donned a smart long-sleeve shirt paired with tailored black trousers and polished leather shoes, embodying a dignified and stylish appearance.

Mary Anane turned heads in a stunning sleeveless bodycon dress that hugged her curves gracefully.

Her long, straight hairstyle cascaded down her shoulders, beautifully adorned with a glittering hair accessory that added a touch of glamour.

This lavish celebration not only highlighted the fashion-forwardness of young Yoana Awuku but also showcased the strong family bonds and community spirit within the Awuku household.

The video of Sammy Awuku and his wife at their daughter's birthday party is below:

Sammy Awuku to run for MP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about some young members of the NPP, including Sammy Awuku, Baba Tauffic, and Chief Hanan, who geared up for the upcoming parliamentary primaries in 2023, marking their first attempt to secure seats in Parliament come 2024.

The aspiring MPs are expected to make significant announcements regarding their intentions in the days ahead, generating excitement among party supporters and constituents alike.

