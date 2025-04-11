The Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has appealed to the youth of Bawku to embrace peace, assuring them of priority in police recruitment.

Speaking during a visit to Bawku on April 11, after recent violence in the area, Yohuno said a special recruitment team would be deployed to the region.

“When it comes to recruitment, we will give the people of Bawku priority. We will give the youth of Bawku priority, and so for that matter, a special team will come here to do special recruitment for the youth of Bawku."

Source: YEN.com.gh