Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Facts & Figures Compared in 2025 Calendar Year

Lionel Messi continues to balance scoring and playmaking in 2025, with goals and assists for Inter Miami

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the Saudi Pro League scoring chart this season, adding to his impressive tally in 2025

The Inter Miami talisman has yet to feature in any international matches for Argentina in 2025 after missing recent WC qualifiers

As of April 2025, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to defy age and expectations, maintaining their status as two of the most prolific footballers in history.

While their paths have diverged in recent years, both players are showcasing remarkable performances in their respective leagues and clubs.

Lionel Messi Dominating the MLS

At 37, Messi has adapted seamlessly to Major League Soccer with Inter Miami. In the 2025 calendar year, he has featured in 14 matches, scoring 10 goals and providing 4 assists at the time of writing this piece.

His leadership was pivotal in Inter Miami's 3-1 victory over LAFC in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarter-finals, where he scored once and converted a decisive penalty.

Messi, who was clearly unhappy after the first leg loss to LAFC, has shown excellent consistency, having scored in all but five of his appearances this year.

His total goal contributions for Inter Miami now stand at 63 since joining the club in 2023.

With Inter Miami currently second in the Eastern Conference, Messi's influence remains instrumental in their pursuit of the MLS Cup and the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Legacy of Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo, now 40, continues to defy the limitations of age with his performances for Al-Nassr and the Portugal national team.

In 2025, he has played 17 matches for club and country, scoring 15 goals and providing 1 assist as of April 12, 2025. Notably, he scored once in Portugal's 2024/25 UEFA Nations League quarter-final against Denmark.

Domestically, Ronaldo leads the Saudi Pro League's top scorer chart with 21 goals this season . His career tally now exceeds 920 goals, underscoring his enduring prowess in front of goal.

Lionel Messi Has Balance of Goals and Assists

In 2025, Lionel Messi continues to showcase his trademark playmaking brilliance alongside his goal-scoring prowess, maintaining a more balanced offensive output than Cristiano Ronaldo.

With 10 goals and 4 assists in just 14 games for Inter Miami, Messi is averaging nearly one direct goal contribution per match. This blend of scoring and creating reflects his enduring versatility and vision on the pitch.

In contrast, Ronaldo, though prolific with 15 goals in 17 games, has registered only one assist, highlighting his more goal-focused role. Messi’s ability to both finish and facilitate remains a defining trait of his legendary career.

Looking Ahead

Messi is reportedly nearing a contract extension with Inter Miami, which would see him remain with the club beyond the 2026 World Cup . His focus remains on leading Inter Miami to domestic and international glory.​

Ronaldo, on the other hand, continues to break records and is eyeing participation in the 2026 World Cup with Portugal. His recent goal-scoring feats and leadership on the field keep him at the pinnacle of footballing excellence.

Both Messi and Ronaldo exemplify the timeless nature of footballing greatness, with each player continuing to inspire and achieve at the highest levels of the sport.

Guinness World Record for Cristiano Ronaldo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Cristiano Ronaldo's latest milestone after receiving the Guinness World Record for most international football wins after reaching more 132 victories with the Portugal national football team.

