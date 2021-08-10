A young Ghanaian lady has wowed many after he made a dustbin out of empty water sachets

According to the post, the goal of his work is to help keep the environment clean

Many Ghanaians were impressed with his work and most are willing to purchase from him and even invest

A young Ghanaian scholar has impressed many after pictures of him with a dustbin he allegedly made himself using empty water sachets goes viral on social media.

YEN.com.gh sighted the post on one Gyamfi Sampson's Facebook timeline.

The name of this talented pupil of St Thomas Junior High School in Fiapre-Sunyani was not disclosed.

Student of St Thomas High School Impresses many as post of him with a Dustbin from Empty Sachets goes Viral Source: Gyamfi Sampson

Source: Facebook

The post currently has over 500 likes with 1300 shares and 83 comments.

Going through the comments, it appeared that Ghanaians were very impressed with the young man's work and a number of them were willing to purchase some for themselves.

The idea that it was a sustainable way of managing the excess water sachets waste problems in the country made a lot lt of netizens buy into the idea of doing more of this, it appeared.

Some of the comments have been highlighted by YEN.com.gh below;

From Christian Twumasi:

Brain works... Well done.

Lydia Effah-Duodu said

Great boy, the sky is your limit

Nene Kwadjo Nartey:

Hello, good morning sir. I asked earlier on about the boy who made the bin. I have sent you a message. Kindly reply me because my boss and other people have also contacted me with business interests and financial help for him. Please get in touch with me ASAP by replying this message. Thanks

From Harry Axorlu:

Ghana government pleases help the pupil of St.Thomas Junior High school in Fiapre-sunyani to produce more dust bin for the country to help keep the environment clean

Gifty Adane

Good work Ghana needs more of you keep it up

Quavene GH replied:

Weldone but I’m sorry this our country won’t help you to better it but rather kill your dream but I pray some light shine

