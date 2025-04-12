Shatta Wale was the center of attention as he stormed the streets of Accra with a long convoy in the company of Nigerian streamer Peller

The musician was accompanied by heavy security who stood on the running boards of the 4x4 vehicles, keeping the large crowd at bay

Shatta Wale was all smiles as he made it rain cedi notes, causing commotion as the town folk tried to secure their share of the spoils

Popular Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale caused a major scene in Accra when he moved through the city with a long convoy alongside Nigerian content creator Peller.

The musician was flanked by armed security officers who stood on the sides of the moving vehicles, keeping excited fans at bay.

The convoy moved through several parts of town, drawing large crowds. Shatta Wale, standing through the sunroof of one of the SUVs, smiled and acknowledged the people's support by throwing cedi notes into the air, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Some people were seen rushing to grab the falling cash, creating a commotion on the streets.

This is not the first time the musician has done this. Shatta Wale is known for spraying money during public appearances.

He has explained in the past that it is his way of showing appreciation to the fans who always support him. According to him, he cannot ignore them when they show him love, so he gives back in the way he can.

Peller, the Nigerian streamer who is currently staying in Ghana, was part of the convoy and could be seen enjoying the moment. He also threw his fair share of cedi notes into the crowd.

His visit follows an invitation from Shatta Wale, who announced plans to host him in Ghana weeks ago. The two have since been spotted together in videos, laughing and spending time as friends.

Shatta Wale receives love

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ayam_bornbless wrote:

"Shatta Wale dey make Efo dey look like up and coming artiste."

amah_goldd said:

"In fact, the way Shatta owns the streets of Accra gives me goosebumps. The man is blessed."

noel_telfer commented:

"Shatta and Cheap fans! Is this not dangerous? Picking money on the streets?"

all_the_glory10 wrote:

"This Peller guy carry uncommon Grace, and I always pray for God’s Grace because someone can love you unconditionally and be crazy about you without forcing it, just to see you happy and that’s what shatta is doing."

noel_telfer said:

abenaboampongmaa said:

"Shataaaaaas🔥🔥🔥The street will forever love and cherish u."

Peller drives Shatta Wale's BMW

Shatta Wale, in a video, allowed Peller to drive his BMW when he first visited his house.

YEN.com.gh reported that the young man was super excited when he saw the number of luxury cars in Shatta Wale's garage.

Social media users were pleased with the way Shatta Wale hosted Peller and gave him a good time in Ghana.

