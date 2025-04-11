The TikTok community is mourning following the loss of popular bodybuilding TikToker, Adofoasa

Adofoasa reportedly passed away days after Adwenpahene's demise following a long battle with kidney disease

News of his passing has left many hearts broken on social media, with netizens extending their heartfelt condolences to his family

Popular Ghanaian body-building TikToker, Adofoasa, has passed away days after his colleague TikToker Adwenpahene's demise.

The sad news has taken over various social media platforms after Quecy Official hinted at the young man's demise.

Ghanaians mourn the passing of Adofoasa. Image source: Adofoasa

Source: TikTok

What caused his demised

Adofoasa reportedly passed away after a battle with kidney disease. According to online reports, he announced six months ago that he had developed the condition and was seeking medical care.

Per the post on Quecy Official's page, the young man had been on dialysis for some time until he succumbed to death.

Famed TikToker Quecy Official announces Adofoasa's passing. Image source: Quecy Official

Source: Instagram

Who is Adofoasa

Adofoasa is a popular Ghanaian TikToker known for his body-building content. He started as a vociferous critic of prominent Ghanaian personalities but turned a new leaf after discovering his niche on the social media platform. He started sharing videos of his workout sessions on TikTok until he fell ill and was hospitalised.

Watch the video below:

Quecy Official mourns Adofoasa

Following his demise, popular TikToker, Quecy Official, shared a video of him mourning Adofoasa. Quecy wore a red headband and had a sad look on his face while he slightly hinted at the young man's demise.

Video of Quecy Official announcing Adofoasa's passing:

Netizens react to Adofoasa's demise

Netizens who saw the post about Adofoasa's demise were heartbroken. Many did not believe the news, however, others extended their heartfelt condolences to his family and friends in the comments section of the post. Others also shared their sad stories of how they lost their loved ones due to kidney diseases.

@Adjakua wrote:

"Dr. Bawumia made it free to save lives, what happened? posterity will judge us all."

@Godmother wrote:

"Dialysis took away my father this morning."

@Victoriaboatemaa9 wrote:

"Hmmm he will die 😢the injection was too much Rip ado."

@🇬🇭𝓟𝓪𝓪 𝓒𝔀𝓮𝓬𝓲 wrote:

"Dialysis 😭💔took my elder sister away. She was a family pillar….all round helper …had good visions for us 😭💔 but Dialysis 😭💔spoiled everything."

@Pretty Ann wrote:

"Dialysis took my mum on Tuesday afternoon and I still don’t understand after everything we did and paid."

@Naa Atswei wrote:

"So what really causes these kidney problems, Lord have Mercy on us."

@Naa🎃Lameley wrote:

"Kidney problem is a whole lot of money issues, I always pray for my mum to leave long , she goes for dialysis every week and my Dad spends 1200 every week, bh I know my God will heal her for me."

Source: YEN.com.gh