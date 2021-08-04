A former presenter of Kasapa FM, Apostle Agyenim Boateng, has opened up about his career transition in an interview

The Apostle revealed that he was prompted at once by the 'Holy Spirit to quit his job

Agyenim Boateng also shared that, several media houses presented him with offers after his resignation, but he declined to search for a new job by himself

Apostle Agyenim Boateng, a former presenter at Kasapa FM, has recently granted an interview with SVTV Africa where he shared how he got a message from God while at work to quit his job at Kasapa FM.

Speaking about his career transition, the Apostle revealed that, he worked at Kasapa for six years, four months, until he got the urge to leave.

Agyenim mentioned that he was going through his regular duties at work when he got prompted by the 'Holy Spirit' to resign from his role.

According to him, he quickly penned down a resignation letter and handed it over.

After resigning, he received offers from various media houses to come work with them, but once again, he had another urge.

This time, he was prompted to go out and search for a job by himself.

He followed through and landed his current role.

Apostle Agyenim Boateng shared more about his life in the video linked below;

