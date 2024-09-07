The Black Star's loss to Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi erupted in an uproar

Appiah Stadium was one of a privileged few who met the Black Stars as they packed out of Kumasi

Fans have shared their thoughts on Appiah Stadium's hilarious advice he gave to Jordan Ayew after they met

On September 5, the Angolan National team beat Ghana's Black Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after a late match-winner.

The Black Stars haven't lost a football game at the once-iconic stadium in over two decades.

The team's historic loss erupted in slight chaos as fans expressed anger over several issues, including the players' performances.

Appiah Stadium meets Jordan Ayew

Renowned supporter of the National Democratic Congress and the Asante monarchy, Appiah Stadium was among the privileged few who saw the Black Stars' departure after their disappointing loss.

Appiah Stadium leveraged the opportunity to express his frustrations with Jordan Ayew. On seeing the EPL star, Appiah Stadium called out to him, sending a message saying,

Jordan. You're a good player. But you need to smile more.

Many have criticised Jordan Ayew for his demeanour when on Black Stars duties, but the player maintains that is his way of focusing on the game.

Fans react to Appiah Stadium's encounter

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Appiah Stadium's meetup with Jodan Ayew and the advice he put across.

@mal_voo wrote:

"I thought he was going to say Wo nni twaasini 😂😁"

@syjcrafs said:

"Jordan wo ni, wo ni .... man wasn't having all the facilities to let the actual word out 😭"

@elimens13 remarked:

"Free my man. It's not easy to be the most fouled player in the world"

@humffryy noted:

"I think our players will perform better away from home czzz"

Appiah Stadium meets Dede Ayew

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium had met the Black Star's former captain, Andre Dede Ayew.

The outspoken social commentator was seen having fun as he tried to get the skipper to endorse him.

