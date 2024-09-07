Hassan Ayariga, the All People's Congress (APC) flagbearer, has explained his strategy for winning the 2024 general elections

According to him, his plan is to garner enough votes to push the 2024 elections into a second round and then win the elections

He urged Ghanaians to support his candidacy and help him deliver the country's third force in the upcoming elections

The All People’s Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Hassan Ayariga, said he is confident he will win the December 7 elections.

According to him, his strategy is to be the preferred alternative presidential candidate in the upcoming general elections aside from the NPP and NDC candidates.

Hassan Ayariga says his plan is to garner enough votes to push the 2024 elections into a second round.

He noted that Ghanaians have been clamouring for a third force for some years now, and he believes he is better positioned to deliver that formidable third force for Ghanaians.

In an interview on Citi FM, he said he plans on leveraging Ghanaians’ apathy towards the dominant NPP and NDC to secure his victory in the 2024 elections.

However, for that to be possible, Hassan Ayariga has urged the Ghanaian electorate to vote for him in the presidential election.

He said rather than avoiding the general election altogether, undecided voters, swing voters, and all those seeking a change should support him in the upcoming elections and give him their votes.

He said that concerns that a vote for him would be wasted should be eschewed.

Ayariga explained that if enough Ghanaians vote for him, the elections may be pushed into a second round.

He believes that with the momentum he would have garnered by then, it would be easier for him to secure victory from the duopoly.

“If I don’t win the 2024 elections, then nobody will win. The poll will go for a second round, and I have the potential to win the elections,” he said.

Ayariga unveils running mate

The All-People’s Congress (APC) flagbearer, Dr Hassan Ayariga, has unveiled Reverend Samuel Worlanyo Mensah as his running mate.

Dr Ayariga said his choice of running mate would be instrumental to securing the 2024 general elections.

The presidential aspirant unveiled his running mate at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. His running mate, Reverend Samuel Worlanyo Mensah, is the head pastor and presiding Bishop of Christ White House Chapel.

According to Dr Ayariga, his running mate’s profession as a pastor means he would eschew corruption and work with the integrity and morality expected of a man of God.

"A man of God, so no corruption," he said.

Dr Ayariga said Rev Mensah would provide him with the needed support to transform this country’s economy if he is elected president.

Prophet releases doom prophecy

YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet ElBernard has released a prophecy of doom ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He predicted that one of the vice presidential candidates would pass away before the polls.

According to him, the candidate who lost their running mate would go on to win the vote.

