DSTV has announced a new price for its premium subscription, which will soon take effect

Ghanaians who saw the post on social media are not happy with the development and expressed concerns

Some netizens who saw the post were taken aback and appealed to DSTV to at least maintain the old price, and others also recommended other platforms

DSTV Ghana has announced its decision to increase the price of its premium subscription fee by over 10%.

In a message to its subscribers, MultiChoice's video entertainment company indicated that the premium subscription price will increase from GH¢680 to GH¢750.

DSTV has announced that it will soon increase the subscription fee of its premium package.

This development will take effect on September 1, 2024. Although DSTV didn't state why the fee was increasing, the development has worried many Ghanaians. A user who lamented over the development shared his message on X.

Netizens lament over hike in subscription fee

Many netizens who saw the video were displeased and took to the comment section to express concerns over the DSTV premium subscription fee increase. Others also encouraged users to try other options.

@enocksmith84 wrote:

"Showmax dey show EPL + movies. Less than Ghc100."

@Mogyimii wrote:

"Just download nova score den connect am to your television."

@zoozo_boss wrote:

"Just that money to purchase starlink nd stream ur movies and matches."

@PascaLifestyle wrote:

"Buy Google Chromecast 4K Jailbreak (Pay No Subscriptions). Watch Netflix, DSTV Channels, Apple TV, All Live Sports Matches, All Football Matches, Hulu, Amazon Prime, AMC, Marvel Studios, Pixar, WB, Disney, LucasFilm, DC, many more for free without paying any monthly subscriptions."

@Kingzima3 wrote:

"Just pay compact plus,how many channels do you even watch na prekooaa 750, compact plus kraa edge three channels adey watch when you take Saturdays out."

@joshh_dev wrote:

"let's be real who still uses. @DStv_Ghana in 2024 .. what happened to netflix and other streaming sites?"

MultiChoice readjusts subscription prices

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

