Rosemond Abena Nyamekye ekes a living from selling coconuts

The 37-year-old woman is usually stationed at the Ghanaian news outlet, Joy 99.7 FM, in Accra

Ace broadcaster Israel Laryea has issued a message along with frames on Facebook to highlight her business

There is dignity in honest living, and a Ghanaian businesswoman, Rosemond Abena Nyamekye, who outs an income from selling coconut has garnered attention for her determination.

Notwithstanding the challenges she faces daily, Nyamekye is making steady strides in a field largely dominated by men.

With the coconuts in a wheelbarrow, she goes about her daily routine, selling at Kokomlemle in Accra city, where she serves most of her customers.

Where to find her

Rosemond Abena Nyamekye is mostly stationed at Accra-based news outlet, Joy 99.7 FM, according to ace Ghanaian broadcaster, Israel Laryea. She travels from Kasoa in the Central Region to Accra to sell after buying the coconuts at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, she said.

Despite being dragged by the heavy load in the wheelbarrow, she has declined to give up, delivering her best and serving her numerous clients with fresh coconuts.

Nyamekye's business has been given a boost in a post by Israel Laryea, who shared photos with a caption, saying:

''Meet Rosemond Abena Nyamekye. She’s mostly stationed at Joy 99.7 FM where she refreshes staff and the community with her coconut,'' he said, noting that, ''I’ve observed how she would move the wheelbarrow around Kokomlemle to serve her customers, with the wheelbarrow sometimes dragging her rather downhill.''

He added:

''You can call her on 055 271 9337 to serve you too, but don’t take her from us. There is dignity in labour.''

Appeal for help

Meanwhile, speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Nyamekye disclosed that she's saving towards opening a provision shop.

''I've been doing this for near one year. December this year will be exactly one year since I started selling coconut. I want to open a provision shop, and I've been saving on it.

She added:

''But I'll appreciate it if I get help to open it as soon as possible,'' she told YEN.com.gh.

