Ghanaian young man living with hearing impairment, Albert Abdul-Rashid, has asserted in an emotional narration that being deaf doesn't equate to being dumb

According to Albert, people like himself are really no different from other humans, except that they just use their hands to do what ears are used for

"I don't talk like you but I'm not a stupid person", he said

Albert Abdul-Rashid, a Ghanaian gentleman who lives with hearing impairment has made some touching statements that have got a good number of people pouring out their reactions.

In a post on his personal Facebook handle, Albert indicated that people like himself should not be treated or tagged as dumb people just because they are unable to hear.

I don't talk like you, but I'm not a stupid person. I can be wrong, to err is human, but if I'm wrong because I didn't get it, and if I didn't get it because you didn't make any effort to explain or because it was badly explained, it doesn't make me a fool," Albert said.

Albert also got a lot of people emotional when he stated that he is never able to hear the sound of everything that is regarded as a normal fun part of everyday life.

Instead, the hearing-impaired wise man described how he uses his hands to perform the functions of the mouth and ears.

"I don't hear the sound of wind, birds, rain, or melody, but what my ears can't appreciate, my eyes see it. They are my most valuable asset. They are the window of my soul. And my hands are the bridge that connects me to the world. I use them to speak, to write, to understand me and express my thoughts, which are not so different from yours. We are the same," he added.

Meanwhile, Juventus Duorinaah, a gentleman in Ghana has made history by becoming the very first person with a hearing impairment to graduate from law school in the country.

Announcing the brilliant feat on social media, the University of Ghana Law Students' Union stated on their official Twitter handle that the young man painstakingly completed his law program with his main means of communication being the Ghanaian Sign Language.

Educational history Juventus, who is also the Executive Director at the Ghana National Association of the Deaf, according to his LinkedIn profile, previously had his B.A in Sociology and Political Science at the University of Ghana.

