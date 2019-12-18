The University of Ghana is a public university in Accra, Ghana. Did you know it is the oldest public university in the country? The university has five campuses. These are the Legon, Korle-Bu, Accra City, Kumasi City, and Takoradi City campuses. Discover the University of Ghana Legon courses, cut-off points, and university fees.

All University of Ghana Legon courses are market-driven. The institution is known for offering high-quality education. Discover the institution's academic programmes, cut-off points, and university fees.

University of Ghana Legon courses, cut-off points, & university fees

The University of Ghana was founded in 1948 as the University College of the Gold Coast. It was originally affiliated with the University of London. It was renamed the University College of Ghana after Ghana gained independence in 1957. Eventually, it became the University of Ghana.

Legon University courses

Legon is one of the University of Ghana's campuses. Many people call it Legon University. The other campuses are Korle-Bu, Accra City, Kumasi City, and Takoradi City.

The Legon campus is the main campus where most of the university’s teaching and research are conducted. It also houses the central administration of the institution. Below is a look at the courses offered at the University of Ghana's Legon campus.

College of Health Sciences

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Bachelor of Dental Surgery

Doctor of Phar*macy (PharmD)

Bachelor of Science in Dietetics

Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory

Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy

Bachelor of Science in Physiotherapy

Bachelor of Science in Radiography

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Bachelor of Science in Midwifery

Bachelor of Public Health (Health Promotion, Nutrition, Health Information, Disease Control, Environmental Health)

College of Basic and Applied Sciences

Group 1: Physical Sciences (Physics, Chemistry, & Geophysics)

Group 2: Mathematical Sciences (Mathematics, Statistics, Actuarial Science, Computer Science, Biomathematics, & Physics)

Group 3: Earth Sciences (Geology, Applied Geology, & Applied Geophysics)

Group 4: Information Technology

Group 5: Biological Sciences (Animal Biology and Conservation Science, Biochemistry Cell and Molecular Biology, Nutrition, Food Science, Plant and Environmental Biology, Marine Science, Fisheries Science, Psychology, & Microbiology)

Group 6: Agriculture (Animal Science, Crop Science, Soil Science, Agriculture Economics, Agribusiness, Agriculture Extension, & Post-Harvest Technology)

Group 7: Family and Consumer Science (Food and Clothing Option)

Group 8: Family and Consumer Science (Family and Child Studies Option)

Group 9: Engineering Sciences (Material Science and Engineering, Computer Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Food Process Engineering, & Agriculture Engineering)

Group 10: Doctor of Veterinary Medicine

College of Humanities

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

Bachelor of Arts (Religions, Philosophy and Classics, History, Archaeology and Heritage Studies, English, French, Modern Languages, Linguistics, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Social Work, Geography and Resource Development, & Psychology)

Bachelor of Fine Arts/Bachelor of Arts (Dance Studies, Theatre Arts, & Music)

College of Education

Bachelor of Arts in Information Studies

Bachelor of Arts in Education (English, Linguistics)

Bachelor of Arts in Education (Information Studies, Psychology, Social Work, Sociology, & Adult Education)

Bachelor of Science in Education (Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, & Statistics)

Bachelor of Education - JHS Specialism

Bachelor of Education - Upper Grade Specialism

Bachelor of Education - Early Grade Specialism

Bachelor of Arts in Sports and Physical Culture Studies

How to choose courses in the University of Ghana

All prospective students are advised to pay attention to the Legon University cut-off points, course descriptions, and programme requirements before submitting applications.

Doing this will give them a clear understanding of each course's content and structure. It is important to choose a field you are interested in or passionate about.

If you are still unsure, you can take advantage of the support and guidance provided by academic advisors and faculty members at the institution.

How to apply to the University of Ghana Legon

The Legon University admission process is fairly simple if you meet the prerequisites and entry requirements. The institution is competitive, so you should submit your application as soon as possible to be considered for a student slot. Follow the steps below to apply to Legon.

The first step in the application process is to buy an e-voucher. To get one, you must pay a non-refundable application fee of GH¢220.00 for local students. International students should pay US$110.00 to the University of Ghana ECOBANK Account. You will need the serial number and PIN to complete the application process.

Visit the university's application portal on an internet-enabled device.

Enter the serial number and PIN to log in.

Follow the prompts to complete the application process.

Ensure you attach all the required documents.

Proofread the information before submitting your application.

Legon University school fees

The University of Ghana Legon fees vary depending on the programme an individual is pursuing. It ranges from GH¢ 1,000 to GH¢ 15,000. Prospective students are advised to check the prospectus for more details about the fees. They can also contact the institution for more details.

If you need more information about the university, you can use the contact details given below.

University of Ghana Legon postal address: P.O. Box LG 25, Legon, Accra

P.O. Box LG 25, Legon, Accra Email address: pad@ug.edu.gh

pad@ug.edu.gh Telephone number: +233-(0)302-213820, +233-(0)302-213850

What are the courses offered in Legon?

Check out the Legon University courses and grades in the previous sections of this article. The university offers multiple programmes in various fields of academic learning.

Is the University of Ghana the same as Legon?

Legon is the main campus of the University of Ghana. The other campuses are Korle-Bu, Accra City, Kumasi City, and Takoradi City.

How can an international student apply for admission into the University in Ghana?

International students can apply for admission only after depositing the application fee to the institution. Next, they should open the application portal and follow the prompts.

All University of Ghana Legon courses are designed to offer theoretical knowledge and practical skills to students. The institution is known for offering quality education to local and international students.

