Ghanaian actor Raheem Banda's beautiful girlfriend, Janiece Emefa, recently turned a year older. She marked her birthday in a grand style.

Born in 2002, Janiece, who is an influencer on social media, turned 23 years old on Tuesday, February 28, 2025.

In celebration of her birthday, the young lady first dropped a set of lovely photos on Instagram, donning a body-hugging black dress.

Sharing the photos, she noted that while she has grown a little older, she has become more beautiful.

"A little older, A lot hotter🖤," herc aption read.

Days later, the young lady released lovely photos from the main birthday party, which she held with Raheem Banda and other family friends.

The photos sighted on her Instagram page showed Janiece dressed in a short dress in gold colour with a pair of heels to match. Behind her were balloons and ribbons.

In the first slide, she posed in front of the balloons and decor with the inscription 23K embossed to her right.

Other photos showed her in loved-up poses. She also took some pictures with some of her friends who attended the party.

Sharing the photos, Janiece described herself in fine terms.

"Grown and s*xy✨👑."

Janiece Emefa and Raheem Banda's relationship

Raheem Banda, who burst onto the scene as a child actor, and Janiece Emefa have been dating for almost nine years. They started seeing each other in their early teens when she was starting senior high school in 2016.

In a recent interview, Janiece indicated that she met Raheem, a former Free SHS ambassador, through a mutual friend, and they have never been apart since. She explained that they broke up once for less than two months.

"We did break up for once for like a month or two...at that time I knew I was going to Germany and that played a part, but we could not stay apart for long and made up," she said.

They have often portrayed a perfect couple on social media, sharing beautiful moments together, including exotic vacations.

Reactions to Janiece Emefa's birthday celebration

The images shared by Janiece Emefa have excited many people. Some followers praised her good looks. YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below.

director_black_morgana_max_doe said:

"I always admire you 😍😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍."

ambotimah said:

"Gorgeous 😭💜… understatement but alas best word I can find."

the serwah said:

"Birthday blessings to a sweet, sweet girl🎂🎊🎉🥳."

laurie.x.o.x.o was impressed by her looks:

"23 never looked this good😍😍."

tsomuge said:

"Makeup hair body 100% ❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉🤧🤧💗."

