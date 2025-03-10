Popular Ghanaian broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi has reacted to reports on his alleged dismissal from the Despite Media Group

In a video, the seasoned broadcaster refuted the claims and promised to return to the show soon

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some were relieved, while others wondered where the broadcaster had been

Seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi, has clarified reports about his alleged dismissal or exit from the Despite Media Group.

The renowned radio host has worked with the company for over twenty-five years, serving listeners with great content.

Affectionately called Chairman General, he's been the face of Peace FM's flagship morning show, Kokrokoo for a very long time.

However, reports of his dismissal from the organisation recently surfaced. The details of his alleged dismissal were not disclosed but the news surfaced after his absence from radio for some time.

It was alleged that he was politically persecuted and sacked from the company after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) won the election.

In a recent interview, the Chairman General reacted to the news about his alleged dismissal. He refuted the claim and said there was no truth in it. He explained that he was on a break and would soon return to the show.

Netizens react to Kwame Sefa Kayi's response

Netizens who saw the video of Kwame Sefa Kayi explaining his absence on the radio have garnered mixed reactions on social media.

While some were relieved to hear his explanation, others stated that Kwame Sefa Kayi is an asset and would thrive at any media house, including BBC.

@bonsukojoosei8673 wrote:

"Peace FM is not the only place a person like Sefa Kayi can work... BBC want him."

@nanaquameahutorjustice wrote:

"If u have followed Sefa for long, u will know that he stays off work for some few months before resuming to work in the beginning of every year."

@bill wrote:

"They say u have been sacked, they didn’t say u have stopped work."

@Kwabena Poku wrote:

"Akoa wei pere too much."

@Boniface wrote:

"Kwame Sefa Kayi is blessed period."

@Dakyehene K wrote:

"These NDC guys practically know every story in this country. If they sack Safa Kai what exactly are they gonna gain from it."

@Kingsford Gyan wrote:

"Shame unto NDC and their propaganda."

@Jackline Boamah wrote:

"Masa stop making noise."

@User361377204334yaababy wrote:

"Every year he will go off like two to three months, that's the truth."

@Julius Sello Malema wrote:

"We listen to Kokrokoo because of Sefa Kayi."

@gracemensah519 wrote:

"Even if Fada Dickson has sacked Kwame Sefa Kayi, is it the end of the world?"

@user923503184725 wrote:

"Oooohhh chairman we've missed you papapaaaaaa."

@gracemensah519 wrote:

"Why don't some of you find something to do, rather than think about Kwame Sefa Kayi."

@Spiritual wrote:

"The only presenter who took an award for a decade and even told the organisers Please, I don't want any award again."

@opokukesse3373 wrote:

"Kwame Sefa will not suffer."

Kwame Sefa Kayi appointed board member of NPA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Sefa Kayi was appointed as a board member of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) in 2021.

He was sworn in as a board member on Friday, August 8. The Chairman General was among the listed board members of NPA on the organisation's official website.

Netizens who saw the post greeted the news with mixed reactions, as some praised him while others criticised the appointment.

