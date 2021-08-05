A law student from the University of Ghana by the name Juventus Duorinaah becomes the first person with hearing impairment to finish law school in Ghana

Juventus is also the Executive Director at the Ghana National Association of the Deaf

His dream is to engage in strategy litigation to advance the rights of persons with disabilities

Juventus Duorinaah, a gentleman in Ghana has made history by becoming the very first person with a hearing impairment to graduate from law school in the country.

Announcing the brilliant feat on social media, the University of Ghana Law Students' Union stated on their official Twitter handle that the young man painstakingly completed his law program with his main means of communication being the Ghanaian Sign Language.

Educational history

Juventus, who is also the Executive Director at the Ghana National Association of the Deaf, according to his LinkedIn profile, previously had his B.A in Sociology and Political Science at the University of Ghana.

Prior to that, he was a student of the Wa School for the Deaf (WADEAF) for his Basic Education after which he attended Secondary Technical/School for the Deaf in Mampong Akwapim.

According to the history maker, his aspiration is to become a qualified human rights lawyer in the very near future.

With that, Juventus Duorinaah hopes to rather than engage in advocacy, engage in strategy litigation to advance the rights of persons with disabilities.

