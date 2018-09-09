ECG Ghana contact numbers, helpline and office locations

Having ECG Ghana contact numbers is vital for inquiries and emergencies. The responsibility of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is to distribute electricity. In addition, the ECG constructs, installs, assembles, repairs, operates or removes sub-transmission stations, electrical appliances, fittings, and electrical installations.

The ECG is important to the economic development of Ghana. Electricity contributes significantly to businesses and household operations. Several appliances depend on the availability of electricity, which is why many governments invest in their efficient supply. Knowing which ECG numbers to call within your region is important if you have any inquiries. Here are a few contact details to remember.

About ECG Ghana

The ECG is a limited liability company owned by Ghana's government. It was incorporated under the Companies Code, 1963 (Act 1979) in February 1997. It was established in 1947, with the responsibility of distributing power to all parts of the country.

In 1962, the company became the electricity division. Later on, in 1967, it was converted into the Electricity Corporation of Ghana by (NLCD 125). In 1987, the Northern Electricity Department (NED) took over the Northern region from ECG, one responsible for electricity distribution.

NED was established under the Volta River Authority (VRA). Since then, the ECG has been left responsible for power distribution in six operational regions of South Ghana.

The company's mission is to ensure the public is provided with quality, safe, and reliable electricity service to facilitate the economy's growth and development. The company's strategic objectives are to improve system reliability, organisational culture and operational efficiency.

The Electricity Company of Ghana contact details

The head office of ECG is located at Electro Volta house. You can contact them using the following contact information.

Phone: +233 302 676 727-47

+233 302 676 727-47 Call center: +233 302 611 611

+233 302 611 611 Email: ecgho@ecggh.com, help@ecggh.com, publicrelations@ecggh.com

The head office is broken down into other operational regions. Below are the regions and ECG Ghana contact numbers you can call for inquiries or power interruptions.

Accra east region

The specific locations and contact numbers of ECG at Accra ECG region are:

Location Contact number Makola 0303965571 Legon 0302512777 Kwabenya 0302401378 Teshie 0302291003

Accra west region

Below are the ECG helpline numbers you can call if you need assistance.

Region Contact number Ablekuma District 0205 437 512/ 0205 437 513/ 0205 437 514 Achimota District 0205 164 989 Bortianor District 0205 437 506/ 0206 437 507/ 0207 437 508/ 0208 437 509 Dansoman District 0205 164 985/ 0501 616 455/ 0203 996 169 Korle Bu District 0205 164 231/ 0205 164 230/ 0205 163 456 Kaneshie District 0202 532371/ 0205 164999/ 0205 164993/ 0202 532368 Nsawam District (EXT 272) 0202 532369/ 0302 230190/ 0205 164 210

Tema region

Below is a table of ECG Ghana contact details for those who live in the Tema region.

Region Contact number Tema North 050 345 1889 Tema South 050 131 6104 Afienya 020 174 584 Nungua 050 610 0341 050 610 0342 050 610 0343 050 610 0344 Ada 059 516 4648 020 516 4204 020 838 4292 Prampram 054 895 2254 Krobo 050 161 6351

Eastern region

The eastern region ECG customer care numbers are:

Region Contact Koforidua 020-8216277 Asesewa 0342-095667/ 020-8337161 Asamankese 020-3326797/ 020-3326796 Kibi 030-2982457/ 020-3322547 Nkawkaw 020-3326800/ 020-6560373 New Abirem 020-3322537 Donkorkrom 020-3326997 Akim Oda 020-3322535 Suhum 020-3326998/ 020-3326992 Mpraeso 020-3329192 Begoro 024-9548075/ 020-3323643 Tafo 024-2202376 Akwatia 050-4779022/ 050-1317819 Kade 020-8206152/ 027-1138080

Volta region

The volta region ECG call center contacts include:

Region Contact number Ho District 020 594 7592 Akatsi District 020 594 9596 Denu District 050 981 9858 Keta District 024 140 1700 Kpeve District 024 377 4811 Hohoe District 020 594 9587 Dambai District 020 413 0453 Nkwanta District 020 029 0876 Kpando District 050 324 7214

Central region

Those from the central region can reach out through the following ECG contacts.

Region Contact number Cape Coast 0501298386 Kasoa North 0203323921 Kasoa South 0501407971 Agona Swedru 0505657081 Winneba 0203323929 Saltpond 0203323916 Assin Fosu 0203320418 Breman Asikuma 0203320415 Twifo Praso 0204437888 Ajumako 0203320412

NB: Those from Ashanti SBU and the western region can contact the ECG Ghana head office for more inquiries.

ECG releases 'dumsor' timetable

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) recently released a power outage schedule that's in effect from March 30 to April 7, 2023. The Ghana National Gas Company will be conducting maintenance work on the Atuabo gas processing plant during this time, resulting in a power generation shortfall of approximately 150 megawatts.

As a result, the total power supply for distribution by ECG will be reduced, affecting areas within the Accra, Volta, Ashanti, Eastern, Central, Western, and Tema regions of the ECG. These regions are further divided into four blocks, A, B, C, and D, and will experience outages according to the schedule released by ECG.

The outages will only occur at night, between 6 pm and 11 pm. Areas in the A block will experience three outages during the period, while those in the other blocks will experience two.

Who owns ECG?

ECG was founded in 1963 and became a limited company in February 1997, when the first shares were offered. However, the company is still owned by the government.

What does ECG do in Ghana?

The Company is responsible for the distribution of electricity in the southern part of Ghana, namely, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Greater Accra, Volta and Western Regions.

How much does ECG charge per kWh in Ghana?

The price of electricity is 0.369 cedis per kWh for households and 0.796 cedis for businesses.

How do I report an ECG fault in Ghana?

You can report by contacting the respective ECG offices located in your area. You can also visit the nearest ECG office and report the fault to an ECG representative.

How do you check ECG on phone?

You can check by downloading the ECG mobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. You can also use the USSD code *226#.

How do I lodge an ECG complaint?

You can lodge an ECG complaint by emailing them through ecgho@ecggh.co/ help@ecggh.com/ publicrelations@ecggh.com. You can also contact the customer service centre at +233 302 611 611 or +233-302-676-727/47.

You should use the ECG Ghana contact that is relevant to you anytime. In case of any inquiries or power interruption, call them using the numbers provided or visit your nearest office.

