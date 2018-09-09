ECG Ghana contact numbers, helpline and office locations
Having ECG Ghana contact numbers is vital for inquiries and emergencies. The responsibility of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is to distribute electricity. In addition, the ECG constructs, installs, assembles, repairs, operates or removes sub-transmission stations, electrical appliances, fittings, and electrical installations.
The ECG is important to the economic development of Ghana. Electricity contributes significantly to businesses and household operations. Several appliances depend on the availability of electricity, which is why many governments invest in their efficient supply. Knowing which ECG numbers to call within your region is important if you have any inquiries. Here are a few contact details to remember.
About ECG Ghana
The ECG is a limited liability company owned by Ghana's government. It was incorporated under the Companies Code, 1963 (Act 1979) in February 1997. It was established in 1947, with the responsibility of distributing power to all parts of the country.
In 1962, the company became the electricity division. Later on, in 1967, it was converted into the Electricity Corporation of Ghana by (NLCD 125). In 1987, the Northern Electricity Department (NED) took over the Northern region from ECG, one responsible for electricity distribution.
NED was established under the Volta River Authority (VRA). Since then, the ECG has been left responsible for power distribution in six operational regions of South Ghana.
The company's mission is to ensure the public is provided with quality, safe, and reliable electricity service to facilitate the economy's growth and development. The company's strategic objectives are to improve system reliability, organisational culture and operational efficiency.
The Electricity Company of Ghana contact details
The head office of ECG is located at Electro Volta house. You can contact them using the following contact information.
- Phone: +233 302 676 727-47
- Call center: +233 302 611 611
- Email: ecgho@ecggh.com, help@ecggh.com, publicrelations@ecggh.com
The head office is broken down into other operational regions. Below are the regions and ECG Ghana contact numbers you can call for inquiries or power interruptions.
Accra east region
The specific locations and contact numbers of ECG at Accra ECG region are:
|Location
|Contact number
|Makola
|0303965571
|Legon
|0302512777
|Kwabenya
|0302401378
|Teshie
|0302291003
Accra west region
Below are the ECG helpline numbers you can call if you need assistance.
|Region
|Contact number
|Ablekuma District
|0205 437 512/ 0205 437 513/ 0205 437 514
|Achimota District
|0205 164 989
|Bortianor District
|0205 437 506/ 0206 437 507/ 0207 437 508/ 0208 437 509
|Dansoman District
|0205 164 985/ 0501 616 455/ 0203 996 169
|Korle Bu District
|0205 164 231/ 0205 164 230/ 0205 163 456
|Kaneshie District
|0202 532371/ 0205 164999/ 0205 164993/ 0202 532368
|Nsawam District (EXT 272)
|0202 532369/ 0302 230190/ 0205 164 210
Tema region
Below is a table of ECG Ghana contact details for those who live in the Tema region.
|Region
|Contact number
|Tema North
|050 345 1889
|Tema South
|050 131 6104
|Afienya
|020 174 584
|Nungua
|050 610 0341050 610 0342050 610 0343050 610 0344
|Ada
|059 516 4648020 516 4204020 838 4292
|Prampram
|054 895 2254
|Krobo
|050 161 6351
Eastern region
The eastern region ECG customer care numbers are:
|Region
|Contact
|Koforidua
|020-8216277
|Asesewa
|0342-095667/ 020-8337161
|Asamankese
|020-3326797/ 020-3326796
|Kibi
|030-2982457/ 020-3322547
|Nkawkaw
|020-3326800/ 020-6560373
|New Abirem
|020-3322537
|Donkorkrom
|020-3326997
|Akim Oda
|020-3322535
|Suhum
|020-3326998/ 020-3326992
|Mpraeso
|020-3329192
|Begoro
|024-9548075/ 020-3323643
|Tafo
|024-2202376
|Akwatia
|050-4779022/ 050-1317819
|Kade
|020-8206152/ 027-1138080
Volta region
The volta region ECG call center contacts include:
|Region
|Contact number
|Ho District
|020 594 7592
|Akatsi District
|020 594 9596
|Denu District
|050 981 9858
|Keta District
|024 140 1700
|Kpeve District
|024 377 4811
|Hohoe District
|020 594 9587
|Dambai District
|020 413 0453
|Nkwanta District
|020 029 0876
|Kpando District
|050 324 7214
Central region
Those from the central region can reach out through the following ECG contacts.
|Region
|Contact number
|Cape Coast
|0501298386
|Kasoa North
|0203323921
|Kasoa South
|0501407971
|Agona Swedru
|0505657081
|Winneba
|0203323929
|Saltpond
|0203323916
|Assin Fosu
|0203320418
|Breman Asikuma
|0203320415
|Twifo Praso
|0204437888
|Ajumako
|0203320412
NB: Those from Ashanti SBU and the western region can contact the ECG Ghana head office for more inquiries.
ECG releases 'dumsor' timetable
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) recently released a power outage schedule that's in effect from March 30 to April 7, 2023. The Ghana National Gas Company will be conducting maintenance work on the Atuabo gas processing plant during this time, resulting in a power generation shortfall of approximately 150 megawatts.
As a result, the total power supply for distribution by ECG will be reduced, affecting areas within the Accra, Volta, Ashanti, Eastern, Central, Western, and Tema regions of the ECG. These regions are further divided into four blocks, A, B, C, and D, and will experience outages according to the schedule released by ECG.
The outages will only occur at night, between 6 pm and 11 pm. Areas in the A block will experience three outages during the period, while those in the other blocks will experience two.
Who owns ECG?
ECG was founded in 1963 and became a limited company in February 1997, when the first shares were offered. However, the company is still owned by the government.
What does ECG do in Ghana?
The Company is responsible for the distribution of electricity in the southern part of Ghana, namely, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Greater Accra, Volta and Western Regions.
How much does ECG charge per kWh in Ghana?
The price of electricity is 0.369 cedis per kWh for households and 0.796 cedis for businesses.
How do I report an ECG fault in Ghana?
You can report by contacting the respective ECG offices located in your area. You can also visit the nearest ECG office and report the fault to an ECG representative.
How do you check ECG on phone?
You can check by downloading the ECG mobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. You can also use the USSD code *226#.
How do I lodge an ECG complaint?
You can lodge an ECG complaint by emailing them through ecgho@ecggh.co/ help@ecggh.com/ publicrelations@ecggh.com. You can also contact the customer service centre at +233 302 611 611 or +233-302-676-727/47.
You should use the ECG Ghana contact that is relevant to you anytime. In case of any inquiries or power interruption, call them using the numbers provided or visit your nearest office.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.
