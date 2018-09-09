Global site navigation

ECG Ghana contact numbers, helpline and office locations
by  Chris Ndetei Adrianna Simwa

Having ECG Ghana contact numbers is vital for inquiries and emergencies. The responsibility of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is to distribute electricity. In addition, the ECG constructs, installs, assembles, repairs, operates or removes sub-transmission stations, electrical appliances, fittings, and electrical installations.

ECG Ghana
ECG logo. Photo: @Electricity Company of Ghana Limited
Source: Facebook

The ECG is important to the economic development of Ghana. Electricity contributes significantly to businesses and household operations. Several appliances depend on the availability of electricity, which is why many governments invest in their efficient supply. Knowing which ECG numbers to call within your region is important if you have any inquiries. Here are a few contact details to remember.

About ECG Ghana

The ECG is a limited liability company owned by Ghana's government. It was incorporated under the Companies Code, 1963 (Act 1979) in February 1997. It was established in 1947, with the responsibility of distributing power to all parts of the country.

In 1962, the company became the electricity division. Later on, in 1967, it was converted into the Electricity Corporation of Ghana by (NLCD 125). In 1987, the Northern Electricity Department (NED) took over the Northern region from ECG, one responsible for electricity distribution.

NED was established under the Volta River Authority (VRA). Since then, the ECG has been left responsible for power distribution in six operational regions of South Ghana.

The company's mission is to ensure the public is provided with quality, safe, and reliable electricity service to facilitate the economy's growth and development. The company's strategic objectives are to improve system reliability, organisational culture and operational efficiency.

The Electricity Company of Ghana contact details

ECG customer care number
ECG customer care number. Photo: pexels.com, @emmages
Source: UGC

The head office of ECG is located at Electro Volta house. You can contact them using the following contact information.

  • Phone: +233 302 676 727-47
  • Call center: +233 302 611 611
  • Email: ecgho@ecggh.com, help@ecggh.com, publicrelations@ecggh.com

The head office is broken down into other operational regions. Below are the regions and ECG Ghana contact numbers you can call for inquiries or power interruptions.

Accra east region

The specific locations and contact numbers of ECG at Accra ECG region are:

LocationContact number
Makola0303965571
Legon0302512777
Kwabenya0302401378
Teshie0302291003

Accra west region

Below are the ECG helpline numbers you can call if you need assistance.

RegionContact number
Ablekuma District0205 437 512/ 0205 437 513/ 0205 437 514
Achimota District0205 164 989
Bortianor District0205 437 506/ 0206 437 507/ 0207 437 508/ 0208 437 509
Dansoman District0205 164 985/ 0501 616 455/ 0203 996 169
Korle Bu District0205 164 231/ 0205 164 230/ 0205 163 456
Kaneshie District0202 532371/ 0205 164999/ 0205 164993/ 0202 532368
Nsawam District (EXT 272)0202 532369/ 0302 230190/ 0205 164 210

Tema region

Below is a table of ECG Ghana contact details for those who live in the Tema region.

RegionContact number
Tema North050 345 1889
Tema South050 131 6104
Afienya020 174 584
Nungua050 610 0341050 610 0342050 610 0343050 610 0344
Ada059 516 4648020 516 4204020 838 4292
Prampram054 895 2254
Krobo050 161 6351

Eastern region

The eastern region ECG customer care numbers are:

RegionContact
Koforidua020-8216277
Asesewa0342-095667/ 020-8337161
Asamankese020-3326797/ 020-3326796
Kibi030-2982457/ 020-3322547
Nkawkaw020-3326800/ 020-6560373
New Abirem020-3322537
Donkorkrom020-3326997
Akim Oda020-3322535
Suhum020-3326998/ 020-3326992
Mpraeso020-3329192
Begoro024-9548075/ 020-3323643
Tafo024-2202376
Akwatia050-4779022/ 050-1317819
Kade020-8206152/ 027-1138080

Volta region

The volta region ECG call center contacts include:

RegionContact number
Ho District020 594 7592
Akatsi District020 594 9596
Denu District050 981 9858
Keta District024 140 1700
Kpeve District024 377 4811
Hohoe District020 594 9587
Dambai District020 413 0453
Nkwanta District020 029 0876
Kpando District050 324 7214

Central region

Those from the central region can reach out through the following ECG contacts.

RegionContact number
Cape Coast0501298386
Kasoa North0203323921
Kasoa South0501407971
Agona Swedru0505657081
Winneba0203323929
Saltpond0203323916
Assin Fosu0203320418
Breman Asikuma0203320415
Twifo Praso0204437888
Ajumako0203320412

NB: Those from Ashanti SBU and the western region can contact the ECG Ghana head office for more inquiries.

ECG releases 'dumsor' timetable

ECG helpline
ECG helpline. Photo: pexels.com, @weekendplayer
Source: UGC

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) recently released a power outage schedule that's in effect from March 30 to April 7, 2023. The Ghana National Gas Company will be conducting maintenance work on the Atuabo gas processing plant during this time, resulting in a power generation shortfall of approximately 150 megawatts.

As a result, the total power supply for distribution by ECG will be reduced, affecting areas within the Accra, Volta, Ashanti, Eastern, Central, Western, and Tema regions of the ECG. These regions are further divided into four blocks, A, B, C, and D, and will experience outages according to the schedule released by ECG.

The outages will only occur at night, between 6 pm and 11 pm. Areas in the A block will experience three outages during the period, while those in the other blocks will experience two.

Who owns ECG?

ECG was founded in 1963 and became a limited company in February 1997, when the first shares were offered. However, the company is still owned by the government.

What does ECG do in Ghana?

The Company is responsible for the distribution of electricity in the southern part of Ghana, namely, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Greater Accra, Volta and Western Regions.

How much does ECG charge per kWh in Ghana?

The price of electricity is 0.369 cedis per kWh for households and 0.796 cedis for businesses.

How do I report an ECG fault in Ghana?

You can report by contacting the respective ECG offices located in your area. You can also visit the nearest ECG office and report the fault to an ECG representative.

How do you check ECG on phone?

You can check by downloading the ECG mobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. You can also use the USSD code *226#.

How do I lodge an ECG complaint?

You can lodge an ECG complaint by emailing them through ecgho@ecggh.co/ help@ecggh.com/ publicrelations@ecggh.com. You can also contact the customer service centre at +233 302 611 611 or +233-302-676-727/47.

You should use the ECG Ghana contact that is relevant to you anytime. In case of any inquiries or power interruption, call them using the numbers provided or visit your nearest office.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

Source: YEN.com.gh

