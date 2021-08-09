The Embassy of Ghana in Abu Dhabi has mentioned that publications suggesting Ghanaian passport holders can now travel visa-free to the are untrue

The MoU on Mutual Exemption of Entry Visa requirements are incomplete

The public has been asked to disregard all publications and messages indicating that the country is Visa-free

OUR MANIFESTO: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Over the weekend, news broke that Ghana's parliament had successfully approved a visa waiver agreement between Ghana and the United Arab Emirates.

Per the news reports, that would allow Ghanaians with passports to make the trip to the Arab country without a visa.

Per a press release signed by the Embassy of Ghana in Abu Dhabi, publications on social media suggesting that Ghana passport holders can now travel visa-free to the is untrue.

According to the statement, the Memorandum of Understanding on Mutual Exemption of Entry Visa requirements between Ghana and the United Arab Emirates are incomplete.

The Embassy has however urged the public to disregard all publications and messages indicating that the country is Visa-free

Process to make Ghanaians travel to Dubai without visa not complete

Source: UGC

The release indicated that even though the agreement has been ratified by the parliament of Ghana, the processes for its implementation have not been completed.

As to when the changes are effected, the embassy will duly communicate it to the general public.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana's parliament has successfully approved a visa waiver agreement between Ghana and the United Arab Emirates, allowing Ghanaians with passports to make the trip without a visa.

The visa waiver agreement, which was contained in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Ghana and the UAE on mutual exemption of entry visa requirements, is in respect of diplomatic, service/special, and ordinary passport holders.

Ameyawdebrah.com reported that the agreement was initiated on November 18, 2019, to waive the visa requirements for the passport holders in Ghana and the UAE, who can stay for a period not exceeding 90 days.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen