The burial of the late Ejisu Member of Parliament John Kumah will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2024

The one-week observation of the late Ejisu Member of Parliament was held in Ejisu-Onwe in the Ashanti Region

John Kumah died on March 7, at about 12:40 pm at the Suhum Government Hospital after battling illness

The late Ejisu Member of Parliament, John Kumah, will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Kumah's final funeral rites will occur on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

The date comes as sympathies have gathered for his one-week celebration.

The one-week celebration of the late Member of Parliament, who was also a deputy finance minister, was held on March 28, 2024, at Ejisu-Onwe in the Ashanti Region.

Dignitaries, including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and sympathisers, gathered to pay their respects during the gathering.

John Kumah died on March 7, at about 12:40 pm at the Suhum Government Hospital.

He was in an ambulance travelling from Ejisu to Accra when he was diverted to the Suhum medical facility because his condition was fast deteriorating.

He was 45 at the time of his passing and left behind a wife and six children.

Kumah was the founding Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction firm.

He also founded the Aduaprokye Chambers and was the Managing Partner of the law firm.

In politics, he served as the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme upon appointment in 2017.

John Kumah’s wife dismisses poisoning claims, says he had severe illness

YEN.com.gh reported that the widow of the late Deputy Finance Minister said her husband was not poisoned.

Apostle Lillian Kumah said her husband battled a severe blood-related disease and was receiving treatment in Germany.

Unverified reports were claiming John Kumah died because he was poisoned via food he was given.

Responding to the speculation about John Kumah’s death, Lilian said her husband had been diagnosed with a blood-related disease in August 2023.

Lilian Kumah also called on the police to take action against persons like Blessed Godsbrain Smart, aka Captain Smart, who claimed her husband was poisoned.

