Ghana and the UAE have entered an agreement to allow citizens who are passport holders, among others, to travel without a visa

The agreement was recently passed by Ghana's parliament after the minister for foreign affairs presented the MoU

Some Ghanaians are happy about the development but others are asking for an extension to other countries

Ghana's parliament has successfully approved a visa waiver agreement between Ghana and the United Arab Emirates, allowing Ghanaians with passports to make the trip without a visa.

The visa waiver agreement, which was contained in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Ghana and the UAE on mutual exemption of entry visa requirements, is in respect of diplomatic, service/special, and ordinary passport holders.

Ameyawdebrah.com reports that the agreement was initiated on November 18, 2019, to waive the visa requirements for the passport holders in Ghana and the UAE, who can stay for a period not exceeding 90 days.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, who is the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, subsequently presented the MoU to the House on May 26, 2021, according to graphic.com.gh

After a referral to the Committee on Foreign Affairs for consideration and report in accordance with Order 140(4) and 183 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, the agreement was approved on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

How Ghanaians are receiving the news

Below were some comments from Ghanaians after they heard the exciting news.

@desounds commented:

Relax. Besides large nations like nigeria Generqlly don’t get free visa entry into small nations. India and China don’t have visa free entry into the UAE.

@Arnoldrichard3 mentioned:

Robot saf better pass you at this moment. Visa-free so we shouldn’t complain or what?? Dubai isn’t a country but a city in UAE wai, it is because of infrastructures that’s why people go there for vacations.

@quame_age indicated:

We are patiently waiting for free visa to USA

Other Visa-free countries for Ghanaians

The visa-free entry upon arrival for Ghanaian citizens in some countries was authorized on July 2, 2019.

In normal cases, when traveling outside the country, a visa is one of the first requirements to put in your travel plan.

However, here are many countries that you can visit without a visa for some days.

