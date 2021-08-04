Captain Smart has joined the Fix The Country demonstration and has been spotted pouring libation to Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah

According to the opinionated media personality, Kwame Nkrumah must transfer his wisdom to Ghana's current and future leaders

The FixTheCountry demonstration is finally being held after a long period of contention with the authorities

Famous Ghanaian media personality, Captain Smart, who is known for his powerful and controversial demands on authorities to do right, has joined the Fix The Country demonstration.

In a video that is now circulating on social media, Captain Smart was captured as he poured libation to Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Captain Smart, while at it, told the late Pan-Africanist to bring his wisdom back to the leaders of Ghana because Ghanaians are in pain, due to mismanagement of the country's resources.

The Fix The Country demonstration finally came off after a long battle between the conveners of the protest and the authorities.

Initially, the conveners had planned that they were set to hit the street on May 9, 2021, as YEN.com.gh earlier reported.

They wrote to the police to notify them of their intention to storm the streets of the capital in demand of an end to the excruciating hardships in the country.

The police, however, secured an ex parte injunction against the massive demonstration.

As that delayed, Ghanaians living in Spain embarked on a huge demonstration against the Ghana government requesting that the country is fixed by the political leaders.

However, with the help of three lawyers who defended the FixTheCountry movement in court, the injunction was overturned.

The Supreme Court later quashed the High Court injunction on the #FixtheCountry protest.

