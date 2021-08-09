Bofowaa has dropped some photos dressed as a queen after her husband was crowned a chief

She went on to add that it was only a king who could attract a queen like herself

Rev Obofour was recently crowned as Asantefuo hene by the Sempe Traditional Area in Accra

Ciara Antwi, wife of Founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel Reverend Francis Antwi popularly known as Rev Obofour has dropped some new photos.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the wife of the popular pastor was seen dressed like a queen or queen mother as she posed for some photos.

Ciara Antwi known popularly as Bofowaa or Queen Ciara, was seen adorned in gold ornaments as she accompanied her husband during his enstoolment.

She was seen beaming with her usual smile as she held Obofour's hand while attending the grand durbar that was held in their honor.

Another photo she shared on her official Instagram page saw Bofowaa posing alone as she showed off the rich Ghanaian culture and her regal outfit.

After posting the photos, Bofowaa captioned them: "Only a KING can attract a QUEEN. And only a QUEEN can keep a KING focused . Over the weekend my husband and I was enstooled in the Ga Traditional Area. My Husband is now Nii Adotey Gyata the first , Chief of Asante’s in the Sempe traditional area. Would be performing my Queenly duties as Naa Adukwei Shikaky3 the first. Love. #Thankful #AshantiKingdom #Kingdom."

Many fans and followers of the pastor's wife took to the comment section to congratulate her and the man of God over their accomplishments.

Founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel Reverend Francis Antwi popularly known as Rev Obofour was enstooled as a chief in Accra over the weekend.

The man of God became the freshest chief to join the Ga chiefs at Bortianor in Accra and his new stool name was revealed as Nii Adotey Gyata 1 of Bortianor.

Rev Obofuor swore an oath in the presence of other chiefs and people to do right by them at all times.

The occasion was graced by family and friends and well as residents of Bortianor who were happy to receive their new chief.

