Scholarship Secretariat: what does it cover, registrations, how to apply

Ghana is an African country known for its high-quality education. But like in most developing nations, many needy but bright students fail to join university because of high fees. Fortunately, Ghana has addressed this aspect by establishing the Scholarship Secretariat, an extra-ministerial body under the Office of the President of Ghana. But what does the body cover, and how can one apply for it?

The body exists to take make use of funds from the Government of Ghana and other donors to provide scholarships to brilliant but needy students. It also targets qualified Ghanaian workers who want to improve their skills under the Human Resource Development agenda for national growth and development. But what does Scholarship Secretariat cover?

What does the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat cover?

The Scholarship Secretariat funds needy, brilliant, and deserving students at the tertiary educational level. It also applies to students pursuing studies in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

What are the requirements for Scholarship Secretariat?

The body requires that students have specific requirements to qualify for the scholarship. Generally, the secretariat breaks down the scholarships into two categories, each with its unique requirements:

1. Local tertiary scholarships

The Local Tertiary Scholarships are for students that want to study in Ghana. It has the following requirements for applicants:

An existing admission into a local accredited tertiary institution.

Registered and enrolled to study a course at the institution.

You can apply if a public or private tertiary institution has registered and enrolled you to study for a course. Also, you are eligible if you are attending a study programme at Nurses or Teacher Training Colleges, Polytechnics, Technical Universities, Universities, and Certificate awarding tertiary institutions.

2. Foreign tertiary scholarships

The Foreign Tertiary Scholarships apply to Ghanaian students that want to study abroad. In addition, students who are already beneficiaries of the fund will get a portal that will allow them to renew their awards each year.

The scholarship also offers an option for bilateral applications. In this case, an applicant for a bilateral application will have to complete an online application upon the confirmation of their awards by the awarding country.

For non-bilateral scholarship awards, the applicant will receive the award online once advertised.

How can I get a scholarship for the secretariat?

You can get your scholarship from the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat through an online application. Here is what you should do.

Go to the official website. Create an account to register for a scholarship. Complete the application form provided. Upload your academic transcripts, admission letters, and academic certificate. Complete an online aptitude test.

Once you complete the online aptitude test, you will get an invitation for the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat interview in the district you select during the application.

After the interviews, the district will forward your information to your learning institution for confirmation and validation. Once done, the Scholarship Secretariat will issue you an electronic award letter. Finally, the secretariat will make the payments to your institution.

What is the mode of application for the scholarship secretariat?

Before applying for a scholarship, the Scholarship Secretariat sends a registration code to learning institutions at the beginning of the academic year. You will have to use the code to apply for the scholarship. In this case, you will have to visit Ghana Scholarships Secretariat and download an application form.

After filling out the form, you will have to go to your designated institutional authority to endorse the form and then submit it through the Dean of Graduate School to the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat. The secretariat will vet the documents to ensure conformity and eligibility.

When is the application deadline for the Ghana secretariat scholarship?

If you are a continuing student, you have to apply for the scholarship between 1st April and 15th May of every academic year. Also, students who get late admissions to local tertiary institutions can apply for the funds between the 1st and 30th of September of each academic year.

How to check the Ghana secretariat scholarship application status

You can check your Ghana Secretariat Scholarship status by doing the following:

Go to www.scholarshipgh.com. Click on the Scholarship Secretariat login button. Enter the email address and password you used to apply for the scholarship. Go to the Current Scholarship tab and click on it.

At this point, you will know the current application status of your scholarship.

Who is the secretary of the Ghana scholarship?

The Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat is Kingsley Agyemang.

How to contact the Ghana scholarship secretariat

If you want more information about Ghanaian government scholarships, you can contact the Scholarship Secretariat using the following information.

Hotlines : 0302-9629-28, 0302-9629-29, 0302-9629-30, 0302-9629-31

: 0302-9629-28, 0302-9629-29, 0302-9629-30, 0302-9629-31 Email: info@ghanascholarshipsecretariat.com

info@ghanascholarshipsecretariat.com Website: ghanascholarshipsecretariat.com

ghanascholarshipsecretariat.com GPS address: GA 028-2065

You can also visit the secretariat at its physical location at North Ridge, GES Council Building, behind the Accra High School.

The Ghana Scholarship Secretariat administers all government scholarships to Ghanaians who want higher education locally and abroad. You can also apply for the scholarship to improve your technical skills. The best way of applying for it is by downloading an application form. Ensure to provide your academic transcripts, admission letters, and academic certificate during application.

