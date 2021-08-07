King Sark and his adorable kids have taken over social media with their latest photo

The trio was seen wearing matching outfits as they posed for a photo inside their plush home

Sarkodie is noted for flaunting his kids online and sometimes chronicles their day-to-day routines

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu-Addo known by the stage name Sarkodie, together with his kids have dazzled social media with a photo.

In the new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the trio - namely Sarkodie, Adalyn Owusu Addo famed as Titi and Micheal Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr. were seen wearing matching colours.

The trio was seen huddled up and seated in what looked like the living room of their beautiful home as they beamed with infectious smiles for the camera.

Daddy's little angels: Sarkodie dazzles and kids dazzle in photo in matching colours.

Source: Instagram

A fascinating thing to note about the photo was that all three were wearing black outfits and wore expensive-looking sneakers to match.

The photo has since gone viral with many lovers of the rapper reacting to it and showing love to him and his kids.

Sarkodie married Tracy in a private wedding ceremony held in Tema, Ghana on July 2018. They have two kids; a daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo and a son.

