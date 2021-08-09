Popular Ghanaian pastor, Rev. Obofour, is making waves on social media after reports indicate that he has been crowned Chief in Accra

Many Ghanaian have since taken to social media to express their displeasure about a Christian pastor occupying a role regarded as 'non christ-like'

He was given as stool name as Nii Gyata and it appears some Ga people are unhappy about an Ashanti man being crowned chief on Ga land

Well-known Ghanaian Pastor, Reverend Obofour, legally known as Kwaku Agyei Antwi is making waves on social media as videos of him being enstooled Chief in Accra goes viral.

Rev Obofour, currently with a stool name, Nii Gyata, is the founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel with branches across Ghana.

His church also broadcasts on several television stations in Ghana.

The news about his kingship has sparked many conversations on social media particularly because he is a Christian and many Ghanaians are of the view that it's not right.

The other major concern some Ghanaians have is the fact that an Ashanti man is enthroned as King in a Ga land.

Regardless of the displeasure many people expressed, some well-wishers congratulated him for his achievement.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the comments people left after GhSplash.com posted a picture of Reverend Obour in his chieftaincy clothes on a Facebook page:

From Ato Kwame Gyan:

Worshipping two God's is abomination!

Nana Ajoa Kobeaba commented

His stool might be one of the honouring stools in the paramountcy. such stools are normally given to rich, hardworking, selfless etc people who contribute much in the paramountcy.Tradition is also religious so there is nothing wrong with him to a sub-chief

From Emmanuel Agyei

Rev obofour deserves to be a king because this guy has too much wisdom when speaking I love that.

Job Adomah

One Ghana one people, this is a sign of love nothing else, tribalism hear and there take us nowhere, I love Ada people and I adopted one of their names, AMANOTEY

People also took to YouTube to express their opinions after Kofi Tv published a video of the ceremony.

Out of the over 800 comments that were left under the video, a few are listed below:

Bridget Agyemang commented:

Is better for him to shut his church’s and be his king , because u can’t serve two master’s . This is ridiculous ‍

From Kenneth Godoga:

The Ga's have successfully sold their homes and lands now they are moving to chieftancy smh...

Max mann:

Who sold The Ga Dangbe souls. Our forefathers will be crying in their Graves. Today is the most shameful day in the history of Ga Dangbe lands. When they speaking Ga the speakers volume is lowered

Check out a video from the ceremony below;

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Reverend Obofour and his wife who is affectionately known as Bofowaa have been made chiefs in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

According to a news report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ghanacelebrities.com, Obofour, whose real name is Kwaku Agyei Antwi and his wife were enstooled as the Nkosuohene and Nkosuohemaa of Tepa in the Ashanti Region.

On her verified Instagram handle, the First Lady of Rev Obofour shared a video from the heartwarming enstoolment ceremony, making them King and Queen.

