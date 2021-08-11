Akufo-Addo has praised Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu for remaining resolute in the face of difficulties

According to him, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has suffered and is still suffering at the ministry

His comment comes few hours after it was announced that Agyeman Manu has proceeded on two-weeks leave

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has praised Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu for remaining resolute despite all the suffering he has endured and is still enduring at his ministry.

It is public knowledge that Agyeman Manu is currently undergoing serious scrutiny over the botched Sputnik V vaccine deal.

Addressing a gathering as part of his two-day working tour of the Bono Region on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, president Akufo-Addo singled out the Health Minister as one of the illustrious sons from the Bono Region who has served well in his administration.

“There are a lot of people from the Bono Region in my government; including the Minister of Health, who is currently receiving slaps. He is an indigene of Dormaa. He has really suffered in that Health Ministry and is still suffering,” he said.

Akufo-Addo's comment comes hours after news broke that the Health Minister has taken two weeks leave off work to deal with his personal issues.

Agyeman Manu Proceeds on 2 weeks leave

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu reportedly took two weeks' leave from work to attend to personal issues amidst calls for him to resign.

According to a report filed by Citinews, his request for leave was granted by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare last week.

Earlier reports suggested that the Minister had resigned from his position, but this claim has been debunked by persons close to Agyeman-Manu.

#AgyemanManuMustGo trend

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament for instance has threatened to pass a vote of censure on the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu.

Ghanaians have also added their voices to calls for the dismissal of the Minister.

A recent post by Manasseh Azure Awuni as sighted by YEN.com.gh has revealed some anomalies, which has generated a social media trend, #AgyemanManuMustGo calling for him to be sacked.

With the hashtag, #AgyemanManuMustGo trending on Twitter, several Ghanaians are calling for the resignation or sacking of the minister.

