37 Military Hospital in Ghana has accomplished a significant milestone by successfully performing its first dual chamber pacemaker surgery at the Cardiothoracic Centre

Led by Col (Dr) Kwame Acheampong Adomako, the surgery involved placing a special device in a patient's heart to help it beat properly

This achievement was celebrated on the Ghana Armed Forces' Twitter account, acknowledging the hospital's commitment to improving healthcare and making important medical advancements

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In an exciting medical breakthrough, the doctors at 37 Military Hospital in Ghana have achieved a significant milestone! They recently performed their very first dual chamber pacemaker surgery at the Cardiothoracic Centre of the hospital.

Leading the team was Col (Dr) Kwame Acheampong Adomako, who is the doctor in charge of the Cardiothoracic Centre.

A pacemaker is a special device that helps the heart beat properly when it's not working as it should. In this surgery, they placed a pacemaker with two chambers inside a patient's heart to help it pump blood correctly.

History made at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra Photo credit: @gharmedforces

Source: Twitter

This amazing news was shared on the Ghana Armed Forces' Twitter handle, where people from all over the country congratulated the team for their success.

What Ghanaians are saying about the achievement of 37 Military Hospital

Many of them are of the view that the doctors and nurses at 37 Military Hospital are working hard to improve the health of people and make critical medical advancements.

LildilzinS, for instance, mentioned:

A very big congratulations to you, sir....Well done, 37 Military Hospital. These are the sort of news we wish to hear from our state institutions and facilities... like breakthrough research. This is for you #Osagyefo

@Arsenal_50_70 stated:

Great! Everything is possible if we invest in the right things. The Switchback Property should have been 37 Hospital extensions and not overpriced apartments for people who will need 37 hospital in future.

@PrahCynthia indicated:

Congratulations to the team at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra for successfully conducting the hospital's first ever dual chamber pacemaker surgery.

See the post below:

Ken Agyapong donates $100,000 to Ghana Armed Forces

Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong, a presidential candidate and member of parliament for Assin Central, has given the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) $100,000 to help train medical personnel for the 37 Military Hospital.

He is also building the cardiothoracic department of the hospital, and the doctors and other medical staff will be trained there.

Kennedy Agyapong recounts moment graduates he presented to be picked by the military got rejected

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the outspoken Ghanaian politician and business tycoon recently bemoaned the fact that two graduates he tried to aid get selected by the Ghana Military were turned down.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh