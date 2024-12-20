Kumawood actor Lil Win has paid tribute to the late C Confion after Ras Nene announced his protégé's passing

Lil Win shared an old movie he acted in with C Confion on his Instagram page and wrote him a touching tribute

Many people in the comments section still could not believe the news, while others left condolence messages

Kumawood actor and business mogul Lil Win has mourned the passing of fellow Kumawood actor and skit maker C Confion.

Lil Win mourns C Confion and pays tribute to him. Image Credit: @officiallilwin and @official_c_confion

Source: Instagram

Lil Win mourns C Confion

Lil Win took to his Instagram page to share an old movie that featured himself, the late C Confion, and other Kumawood stars.

In the movie, C Confion had impregnated Lil Win's daughter, and there was a family meeting between both families to resolve the matter.

In his touching tribute to C Confion, Lil Win acknowledged how talented C Confion was by noting that he was a great young actor.

"C Confion was a great young Actor who played great role. Rest in peace gentle soul. Adom Nyame keeps you till we meet in his bosom."

The A Country Called Ghana star expressed his heartfelt condolences to C Confion's family and his dear friends, especially Akabenezer's team, who have lost one of their protégés.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends especially Team Akabenezer. May the Almighty God be our strength in this hard times."

Reactions to Lil Win's tribute to C Confion

Many people took to the comment section to express their disbelief that the unfortunate news about C Confion's passing was true.

Ghanaians shared condolence messages to the bereaved family, while others spoke about how talented he was and how his funny videos brought them joy.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

higepikaizo said:

"This is very serious, I don't want to believe this sudden demise... Like how... Even this movie was casted not long ago... So when did he got sick for him to die!!!"

chariesglam said:

"Still don’t get why 😢😢😢."

abrantielove said:

"This is so sad."

akissjay_1 said:

"My deepest condolences to his family you @officiallilwin and his team as well 😢😢😢😢😢."

Source: YEN.com.gh