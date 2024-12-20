Actress Nana Ama McBrown visited gospel singer Empress Gifty at her home to commiserate with her after the passing of her mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan

A video of the actress hugging the gospel singer and consoling her has gone viral on social media

Many people admired McBrown's maturity as they applauded her in the comment section for putting their differences aside

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Actress Nana Ama McBrown visited gospel singer Empress Gifty to commiserate with her after she lost her mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, affectionately called Agaga.

Nana Ama McBrown commiserates with Empress Gifty as she loses her mother. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

McBrown commiserates with Empress Gifty

A video of Mrs McBrown Mensah visiting the home of Empress Gifty went viral on social media, causing a stir amid their reported feud.

The feud is attributed to the battle over the rightful owner of the Empress title. McBrown denounced the name and encouraged her fans to refer to her as Her Excellency, while Empress Gifty noted that hers was gazetted.

Despite their reported differences in the past, the Kumawood star showed up at the gospel singer's home on December 20, 2024, to sympathise with her and her family.

In the heartwarming video, the Onua Showtime host greeted the family and sympathisers upon arrival; she then approached UTV's interim host for United Showbiz, who hugged her tightly and broke down into tears.

They then had a conversation while McBrown consoled the Watch Me hitmaker. McBrown was later seen writing in the book of condolence before leaving the premises.

Reactions to the video

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians who spoke about their admiration for McBrown's maturity in putting their differences aside.

nez_praize said:

"This is so beautiful to watch awww😢😢😢😢."

chebe_hair_glam said:

"She really needed that huggg😢😢😢😢😢❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️im in tears . God give her strength in Jesus Name 🙏."

gloogeorge said:

"Wooooow😍😍 I know she’ll do it 👏👏."

nez_praize said:

"Awww who is cutting onions 😢😢😢😢😢it hurts as well."

nanakwameprempeh said:

"This is beautiful, death brings peace and settles all scores...never let the world, fans and the Internet break beautiful relationships...kudos to her excellency for the visit and proving it."

gh2page said:

"This is emotional and lovely. God bless you her excellency Mcbrown. Let love leads❤️❤️❤️."

sikaabakwameiso said:

"I have watch it 95 times my battery is low I will charge it and Continue kraaa."

Mama Zimbi consoles Empress Gifty

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Empress Gifty could not control her tears when media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi commiserated with her after her mother's passing.

Mama Zimbi tried her best to console the bereaved singer and shared an experience when she lost a parent.

The emotional moment got many fans emotional and sympathising with the sensational gospel singer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh