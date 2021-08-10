Agyemang Manu has over the past few days being a topic of public discussion, following the botched Sputnik Vaccine deal

The Minority in Parliament has threatened to pass a vote of censure on Agyeman Manu

With the hashtag, #AgyemanManuMustGo trending on Twitter, several Ghanaians are calling for the resignation or sacking of the minister

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The Health Minister, Kweku Agyemang Manu, has over the past few days being a topic of public discussion, following the botched Sputnik Vaccine deal.

This comes after an ad-hoc parliamentary committee tasked to probe the deal recommended that efforts should be made to retrieve over GHS16 million expended as part of the deal.

The Minority in Parliament for instance has threatened to pass a vote of censure on the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu.

Ghanaians call for resignation of Health minister in new Twitter trend, #AgyemanManuMustGo Photo credit: Ministry of Health

Source: Original

Other Ghanaians have also added their voices to calls for the dismissal of the Minister.

A recent post by Manasseh Azure Awuni as sighted by YEN.com.gh has revealed some anomalies, which has generated a social media trend, #AgyemanManuMustGo calling for him to be sacked.

With the hashtag, #AgyemanManuMustGo trending on Twitter, several Ghanaians are calling for the resignation or sacking of the minister.

Below are some reactions from Twitter with the trending hashtag

Anthony said he is a threat to National Security.

Edem said in any serious jurisdiction he should be arraigned.

Blessing said he should be behind bars since he is a threat to National Security.

Citizen Kay believes he needs to be sacked because he did not do due diligence before procuring the vaccine.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported reports revealed that Ghana was cited by Norwegian news portals in an investigative report for buying the Sputnik V vaccines from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)

According to the report, it was bought through some businessmen at an overpriced unit cost which was almost double the original price.

The vaccines were purchased at $19 instead of the original buying price of $10.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen