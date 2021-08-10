Agyeman-Manu has reportedly taken two weeks leave from work despite calls for him to resign

Accra - Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has reportedly taken two weeks leave from work to attend to personal issues amidst calls for him to resign.

According to a report filed by Citinews, his request for leave was granted by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare last week.

Earlier reports suggested that the Minister had resigned from his position, but this claim has been debunked by persons close to Agyeman-Manu.

The Health Minister, Kweku Agyemang Manu, has over the past few days been a topic of public discussion, following the botched Sputnik Vaccine deal.

He signed the agreement without parliamentary or cabinet approvals. He also did not seek approval from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

This comes after an ad-hoc parliamentary committee tasked to probe the deal recommended that efforts should be made to retrieve over GHS16 million expended as part of the deal.

The Minority in Parliament for instance has threatened to pass a vote of censure on the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu.

News has come out that Ghana was cited by Norwegian news portals in an investigative report for buying the Sputnik V vaccines from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

According to the report, it was bought through some businessmen at an overpriced unit cost which was almost double the original price.

The vaccines were purchased at $19 instead of the original buying price of $10.

The Ministry of Health in a statement explained that the vaccines were bought at that price for some peculiar reasons.

The Chief Director of the Ministry, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari in the statement said the several efforts to get the vaccines from the Russian government proved futile and they had to resort to using middlemen.

“The Government of Ghana was unable to obtain direct supplies from the Russian Government as stated earlier, hence the resort to the market," the statement noted.

