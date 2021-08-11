An angry woman has shared how her husband had the guts to introduce his mistress as his sister and made the three of them sleep in the same room

A Ghanaian lady has shared that, the lady she thought was her husband's sister was actually her husband's girlfriend.

Sharing her story in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called Judgement updates, the mother of three whose name was not disclosed said, her husband brought a lady identified as Moda to the house and introduced her as his sister.

According to the wife, she used to cook and properly care for Moda because she knew her as a sister-in-law.

The angered woman also narrated that she had to leave for her parent's house when she was close to delivering her third child.

After giving birth, she tried contacting her husband on several occasions to no avail, only to receive a call one day from her neighbour informing her about the affair her husband was having with his so-called sister.

Having been told this, she called her husband to confirm what she had heard and all he told her was that she should just let it go, the mother of three stated.

The troubled wife revealed more about the situation she finds herself in the video linked below;

