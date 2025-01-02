A nine-year-old has died after reportedly drowning in a swimming pool at a hotel in Koforidua.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The girl visited the pool with her father and five siblings on December 29, 2024.

The Koforidua Divisional Command is investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of the nine-year-old girl

Source: Getty Images

Starr News reported that no one saw the deceased enter the pool, but he was later found unresponsive in the pool.

She was rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital but pronounced dead on arrival, according to one of the deceased's family members.

“The child didn’t swim. She sat near the pool to take pictures. She went with her father, but later, the father started searching for her all over. Then someone alerted him that the child was under the pool. She was removed and rushed to the Central Hospital but died on arrival.”

The police from the Koforidua Divisional Command are investigating the incident and working to ascertain the circumstances leading to the reported drowning.

Police are also checking on possible lapses in supervision or safety measures at the facility, the Tonyx Hotel.

The hotel's management expressed deep regret for the incident and assured the police of its cooperation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh