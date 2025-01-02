Ghanaian gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah kept UTV viewers glued to their television sets as she read the news in English

Evangelist Diana Asamoah and Broda Sammy tried to speak impeccable English like a British in the viral video

Some social media users have reacted to the hilarious video that UTV shared on their official Instagram page

Ghanaian gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah has become the talk of the town after reading the morning news on United Television.

She joined other celebrities, such as Broda Sammy, Akrobeto, Nana Aba Anamoah, Piesie Esther, Happy Town Project members and others, for the special UTV Day with the Stars program broadcast.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah stepped out in one of her best ensembles. She looked classy in a blue tulle dress and platform hitmakers as she modelled beautifully in the viral video.

The fashion influencer styled her natural locs hairstyle and rocked mild makeup to enhance her flawless beauty.

Ghanaian musician Samuel Opoku, widely called Broda Sammy, looked dapper in a shiny long-sleeve shirt and black trousers as he presented the breaking news to UTV viewers.

Diana Asamoah and Broda Sammy trends online

Some social media users have commented on Evangelist Diana Asamoah and Broda Sammy's videos as they present the morning news on UTV. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Piesie Esther thrills viewers with her performance

Award-winning gospel musician Piesie Esther has received positive feedback after her stellar performance on the breakfast show.

She wore a black three-quarter-sleeved dress with a frontal zip and a curly blonde hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Musician Diana Asamoah reacts after NPP's defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gospel singer Diana Asamoah who has counseled NPP supporters to remain composed following the party's crushing electoral setback at the hands of the NDC.

The vocalist has assured her party that God has a plan for them and they will win back power at the right time.

Some social media users have commented on Diana Asamoah's video as she quotes a bible verse to console NPP supporters.

Source: YEN.com.gh