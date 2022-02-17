A video showing a lady painting a tall building as she braced herself with a scaffold has surprised a man

The man who recorded her work asked for her name as he expressed wonder at her hardworking nature

Netizens had mixed reactions; while some praised her, others said that there are no proper safety measures in place at the building site

A man was amazed when he saw a lady working at a building site. In a video he shared online, he said it was good to see such a hard-working woman.

In the video, the lady could be seen on a scaffold as she worked on a tall building. As the lady kept painting the house, a man could be heard asking for her name.

The video of the lady painting stirred massive reactions. Photo source: @gossipmilltv

She is hardworking

The lady who was later identified as Preye conversed with the man while dipping a brush into the paint bucket beside her.

Another part of the clip he shared with Gossip Mill TV showed the man expressing his amazement that such a beautiful lady would show a great dignity of labour.

Watch the video below:

Mixed opinions

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 900 comments with more than 22,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

dammybola said:

"There is dignity in hardwork the guy said madam wetyn be your name if na hook*up now d approach will have been different."

iamelsmart said:

"No safety harness, not a wise move to be at such height without safety harness."

angel_caily said:

"This video made me cringe !! What? Someone bring her down!"

gylliananthonette said:

"I would have done this too but if I climb, my weight will bring the whole house down."

naturalboifilmz said:

"There's nothing here to celebrate, Women are not build for all these kind of works that requires physical strength, this is why women no longer live longer like the olden days. This is digital age, there are lot women can do. Just saying!"

jamie_reginald said:

"Please send the location you saw this woman, she need to be taken out from street."

