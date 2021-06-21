Koforidua Technical University students have made traffic lights with inbuilt CCTV cameras

According to the Vice-Chancellor Professor David Kofi Essuman, the innovation is already improving security on campus

There are thoughts in place to extend the innovation beyond the university campus

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A group of students from the Koforidua Technical University have successfully built and installed traffic lights that have CCTV cameras inherent in them on the campus.

Announcing the achievement on social media, popular journalist Benjamin Willie Graham stated that the initiative was a project undertaken by students of the Mechatronics and Cybersecurity Department.

The traffic lights equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) were created to help fight crime on campus but thoughts are in place to extend the project beyond the school.

Students from Koforidua Technical University install traffic lights with inbuilt CCTV camera Credit: @YAbbanx

Source: Facebook

Speaking to Citi News about the innovation, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor David Kofi Essuman indicated that the equipment is currently being used to check security on campus.

Katakyie Kofi Agyenim-Boateng with the Twitter handle @agyenimpraise also noted that the department from which the students made the innovation is only limited to level 100 students.

According to him, the class is made up of students, most of whom were beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School policy that was implemented over the past four years.

Check out a post from @agyenimpraise on Twitter below:

In an equally exciting report by YEN.com.gh, Dr Kofi Boahene, a brilliant Ghanaian surgeon in the United States has been named as one of the top 100 rhinoplasty plastic surgeons in the country.

This was confirmed in a Facebook post by Shaun Desai, a medical doctor at the Johns Hopkins Facial Plastic Surgery Center who was also part of the list.

It is indicated that the list was compiled by Newsweek based on the achievements of the doctors and the challenging cases they have successfully managed in recent time.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen