The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) National Council has named confirmed Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin as the leader of the Minority Caucus for the 9th parliament

The NPP stated that it was committed to maintaining unity and continuity as the Parliament transitioned

The announcement of the new structure is key to establishing the party’s approach to managing legislative affairs in the upcoming Parliament

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Council has officially confirmed its leadership structure for the 9th Parliament.

The announcement of the new structure is key to establishing the party’s approach to managing legislative affairs in the upcoming Parliament.

Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin is the incoming Minority Leader for the 9th parliament.

Source: Facebook

The NPP’s National Council decided to maintain Alexander Afenyo-Markin as the caucus's leader and, thus, the Minority leader.

Patricia Apiagyei would deputise him.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh remains the caucus’ Chief Whip and will be deputised by Habib Iddrisu and David Opoku as first and second deputy minority whips, respectively.

Following their confirmation, the NPP is expected to meet its Members of Parliament-elect to brief them on their roles and responsibilities in the upcoming Parliament, considering their significantly diminished power in the legislative chamber.

The NPP said it was committed to maintaining unity and continuity as the Parliament transitioned.

The selection is also to maintain the effective management of parliamentary affairs as the caucus gears up to address the legislative priorities and challenges of the 9th parliament.

Joe Wise vouches for Afenyo-Markin

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, urged the party to retain the Effutu legislator Alexander Afenyo-Markin as the leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus in the ninth parliament.

According to him, Afenyo-Markin, the incumbent Majority Leader, is strong and possesses the experience and longevity needed to champion the interests of the caucus and the nation in the next parliament.

He said the incoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) super majority needs a capable leader to challenge it in the next parliament, and none is as equipped to do so as Afenyo-Markin.

The retiring MP for Bekwai, Joseph Osei-Owusu, told the press in parliament that he would not support any talks about replacing Afenyo-Markin.

Osei-Owusu stated that the NPP would need a combative leader to have its voice heard in the next parliament, and Afenyo-Markin fits the bill.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin was Deputy Majority Leader until he replaced Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Majority Leader in February 2024.

Parliament begins registration for MPs-elect

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s Parliament has commenced the registration process for Members of Parliament-elect for the upcoming ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

In a statement released on December 2, 2024, Parliament announced that the registration process will begin with an online phase starting Wednesday, December 25, 2024.

An in-person registration process would commence on January 2 and end on January 6, 2025. Parliament noted that targeted messages would be sent to members-elect via WhatsApp or emails to allow them to register.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh