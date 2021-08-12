Social media has become such a big part of our society and it has made access to information, goods, and services very easy.

Speaking to Edward Asare, a Digital Marketer at UBA Ghana Limited on the future of Social Media and how it will affect our society, he made some valid points.

According to him, from the way things are looking, it seems social media is getting bigger and bigger as the years go by.

He said social media is the tool that is making the world a global village such that the whole world can engage in conversations through social media.

A global village is when the world is considered as a single community linked by telecommunications.

Asare said more people with smartphones and even those without smart devices are getting access to the internet and social media with time.

When asked what social media has on Public relations officers of the various institutions, he said more institutions and organizations are relying heavily on social media for PR to communicate to its publics and other important stakeholders.

Hee used the recent health crisis like the COVID-19 which prevents people from personal interactions has helped to intensify the power of social media as the only resort to keep in touch with others.

He added that social media is gradually becoming the mind of society, with all information and knowledge hidden somewhere on social media.

Mr Asare however believes that if anything, the future is definitely social media as it will get better and bigger and more people will get online.

The bad side of Social Media

To every good thing, there is a bad side.

Social media despite all the good it comes with gives people too much room to do what they like because it is mostly information and content put out there does most at times not go under any form of scrutiny or gatekeeping.

Some of the wrongs social media comes with are scamming cyberbullying and deceptive content.

Despite all these wrongs, it is clear social media is such a powerful tool when it comes to advocacy, social change, and as well as social good.

