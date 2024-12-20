Actress Vivian Jill has spoken on the passing of Kumawood actor C Confion, detailing his long history of sickness

In an interview, the actress indicated that there was no need to attribute Confion's passing to anybody because he was known to have been ill

She noted that the late actor already had issues with his health even before becoming an actor, a claim confirmed by Confion in the past

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence, also known on social media as Abrewa Mafia, has reacted to the news of colleague actor C Confion's passing.

C Confion, a strong member of Ras Nene's crew, aka Dr. Likee, passed away early on Friday, December 20, 2024.

Vivian Jill recounts the long history of C Confion's illness as she reacts to rumours about his passing. Photo source: @official_c_confion, @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

The news of the actor's demise shook social media. Even though the deceased is known to have been on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), many had expected him to recover.

Vivian Jill talks C Confion's illness

Speaking on the unfortunate incident after visiting C Confion's family home with Ras Nene and other Kumawood stars, Vivian Jill debunked any speculations, stating that the late actor had been ill for some time.

According to her, even though death is inevitable, the death of an actor or famous person tends to be exaggerated because they are in the limelight.

"If someone passes away in the industry, we say so many things and attribute it to the industry but it does not happen only with is. A pastor, doctor, engineer, and other professionals might have also passed on this morning but nobody is talking about it.

"Everybody who knows C Confion knows that he had been sick for a longtime. He even had some leg issues. His leg was continuously swelling even before he joined the movie industry," she said.

See her interview with Zionfelix below:

C Confion considered amputation of his leg

While Vivian Jill did not say more about C-Confion's leg issues, it seems that they were a major health issue for him.

The late actor is on record to have stated that he considered amputating his right leg to free himself of the pain.

In an interview with Kwaku Manu TV about three years ago, C Confion shared that he had an infection which made his leg swell and effectively made him bedridden.

According to him, the leg also oozed a smelly liquid, and the stench prevented anyone from getting close to his room.

"I suffered for about 10 years. I got fed up at some point, and I just wanted my leg amputated just to be free," he said.

Kyekyeku weeps at C Confion's family home

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kyekyeku had joined other Kumawood stars to visit the family home of C Confion.

Arriving at the house, Kyekyeku could not hold his emotions as he broke down in uncontrollable tears.

A video of the actor's visit, which surfaced on social media, sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh