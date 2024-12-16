Unknown persons have vandalised President Akufo-Addo's statue at the Effia-Nkwanta roundabout

The vandalism occurred days after the 2024 general elections, which saw the ruling party lose power to the NDC

The incident is the latest act of vandalism that has been carried out in the country following the NPP's defeat at the polls

President Akufo-Addo’s statue at the Effia-Nkwanta roundabout in Sekondi has been vandalised after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost the 2024 elections.

A Skyy Power journalist's video report showed the statue's left leg had been caved in.

Unknown persons damage part of Akufo-Addo's statue.

Source: Getty Images

Those responsible for the action are yet to be identified.

The statue, however, remains standing with a gaping hole in its left calf.

Akufo-Addo unveils statue of himself

President Akufo-Addo unveiled the statue of himself on Wednesday, November 9, 2024.

This ceremony was part of his one-day “thank you” tour of the Western Region.

Photos of the statue have been going viral online, mostly accompanied by criticism.

While some applauded the president, a significant number of people criticised the move as vain and needless.

Citi News reported that Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah said the statue honours the president’s initiatives in the region.

These include rehabilitating Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, building a 3-tier Sinohydro interchange, and redeveloping the Takoradi Market Circle.

Citi News noted that some of these projects remain incomplete, with some even halted.

Mahama blasts Akufo-Addo for statue

The then-National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate John Mahama has criticised President Akufo-Addo's decision to unveil his own statue at Sekondi in the Western Region.

Addressing supporters, Mahama argued that a leader should be humble in such matters.

“You must let others praise you instead of praising yourself,” he said during his remarks.

NDC executives vow to remove statue

YEN.com.gh reported that the Western Region Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress has pledged to remove the controversial statue.

President Akufo-Addo statue Richard Kirk-Mensah stressed to YEN.com.gh that President Akufo-Addo did not deserve a statue in the region.

Akufo-Addo unveiled the statue, erected in front of Sekondi's Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

Source: YEN.com.gh