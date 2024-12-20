Ghanaian fashion designer Metakay has spoken about her luxury brand in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh

The talented female designer opened up about the process of selecting a colour palette for each celebrity client

Some social media users have commented on her latest design for Fella Makafui posted on her Instagram page

Ghanaian fashion designer Metakay has become a global brand as she continues to design stylish skirts with unique palettes for each celebrity to match their personalities.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the CEO of the womenswear brand discussed the inspiration behind the luxury brand and how it became a household name.

Ghanaian fashion designer Metakay talks about how she selects colours for each celebrity client. Photo credit: @metakay.

"I’ve always deeply appreciated haute couture - clothing that takes time and skill to create. I noticed, however, that while many women admire such pieces, they often find them unaffordable."

"This inspired me to establish a prêt-à-couture brand that combines the artistry of haute couture with the accessibility of ready-to-wear fashion.

"Additionally, I wanted the brand to reflect the vibrancy of African culture by embracing the bold colours found in traditional African prints."

The photos of her work for Nana Ama McBrown is below:

Metakay gives details about best-selling skirt

There are few style icons in Ghana, and almost all of them, including Nana Akua Addo and Nana Ama McBrown, have been photographed wearing the Metakay skirt in perfect skin tone colours. The CEO of the brand shared details about the design.

"The skirt is a true masterpiece, crafted on a foundation of duchess satin. Its intricate design is brought to life through the artful technique of fabric manipulation known as smocking. This versatile piece seamlessly complements every woman’s unique style."

Check out more of the photos below:

Metakay talks about working with Fella Makafui

As a sought-after brand in a highly competitive market, Metakay is known for its exclusivity regarding choosing colours for each client. The designer shared her working experience with Fella Makafui.

"When she [Fella] reached out to me, I struggled to find a colour palette that truly captured her energy. I said a quick prayer: Oh God, help me find the perfect palette for Fella.

"Moments later, as I walked into the bathroom and picked up my Dr Teal shower gel, inspiration struck - the colour palette was right there. The navy blue represents authority and professionalism, perfectly reflecting Fella’s commanding presence.

"Olive green, symbolising peace and tranquillity, mirrors her constant pursuit of harmony. Lastly, white, signifying purity, beautifully embodies the sincerity and kindness of her heart."

Check out the photos below:

Metakay shares her thoughts on fashion plagiarism

Metakay said that registering a design does not give full protection against copying. Once a design become a hit on the market, every designer wanted to steal and incorporate it in their own work.

"I aim to continue exploring and showcasing the versatility of the skirt. One thing I’ve come to understand is that the original always stands out, no matter how much it’s copied.

"To me, imitation is a sign that I’m doing something remarkable - people tend to replicate what is unique and valuable."

